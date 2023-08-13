Cardano Founder Takes Swipe at Ethereum Amid Staking Debate

Sun, 08/13/2023 - 14:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, recently reignited flames of rivalry with Ethereum by commenting on its staking processes
Cardano Founder Takes Swipe at Ethereum Amid Staking Debate
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, recently took a jab at Ethereum, referencing a video clip where developer Justin Drake comments about staking, "I think that part of the reason is that when you make the sausage, you know how it's made."

The colloquialism, alluding to the undesirable aspects of sausage-making, was interpreted by some to be an honest dig at the murky processes behind Ethereum staking.

As reported by U.Today, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin previously explained that his apprehensions about staking his Ether revolve around security and operational complications.

He highlighted that staking Ethereum requires public visibility of user's keys, which subsequently raises safety red flags. The utilization of multi-signature (multi-sig) wallets, while enhancing security, adds a layer of complexity.

Related
Coinbase v. SEC: Crypto Exchange Makes Big Step Toward Victory

With Buterin's considerable wealth, estimated between $1.46-$1.5 billion, the challenge of managing and ensuring the safety of multiple wallets becomes evident. Despite these concerns, Buterin's "small bit" in staking could still represent a substantial sum, considering his estimated wealth.

Hoskinson's jab at Ethereum is not an isolated event; it adds to a history of critiques aimed at the platform. Previously, he labeled Ethereum as "a dumpster fire" and even predicted its potential decline, likening it to the eventual obsolescence of earlier internet platforms.

In a bolder prediction, Hoskinson hinted at the possibility of Ethereum transitioning to the Cardano platform in the future, emphasizing Cardano's promise of enhanced speed, cost-efficiency and user volume.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Coinbase v. SEC: Crypto Exchange Makes Big Step Toward Victory
08/13/2023 - 13:42
Coinbase v. SEC: Crypto Exchange Makes Big Step Toward Victory
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple CTO Weighs In on Amici Take in Coinbase SEC Lawsuit
08/13/2023 - 13:06
Ripple CTO Weighs In on Amici Take in Coinbase SEC Lawsuit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets to Record Highs Ahead of Thrilling Shibarium Debut
08/13/2023 - 12:42
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets to Record Highs Ahead of Thrilling Shibarium Debut
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev