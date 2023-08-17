Cardano Founder Shuts Down ADA Hater, Says 'It's Getting Delusion Town Now'

Thu, 08/17/2023 - 15:47
Yuri Molchan
Charles Hoskinson boasted Cardano achievements, responding to Cardano critic; in meantime, Shytoshi Kusama of SHIB thanked Hoskinson for his recent speech at blockchain conference in Toronto
Mathematician and billionaire Charles Hoskinson, who helped to found Ethereum and also later created IOG, the builder of Cardano, has shut down yet another hater of the Cardano chain in a recent X post.

Hoskinson spoke of Hydra and Mithril updates, stating that they are running smoothly and evolving.

Hoskinson responds to Cardano hater

An X app user issued a "prediction" about Cardano. He said that within the upcoming half a year, Hoskinson would cease to talk about Hydra, stating that this was not a "viable solution for everything, it's only good for a few specific things," and that he would made a bet on input endorsers.

More criticism was poured onto Hoskinson and Cardano development than that, including Hoskinson's alleged hatred toward Ethereum, while still intending to copy some of its achievements.

The Cardano creator responded to that criticism, summarizing, "It's getting delusion town now." He then reminded the Cardano hater that both Hydra and Mithril are running and evolving well, saying: "Hydra is live on mainnet and evolving fast. Mithril is live as well and the first step towards a rich DA and light client strategy. We already designed a significantly better way of handling transactions via tiered pricing and Babel fees."

Hoskinson also did not miss a chance to take a jab at Ethereum, stating that" "meanwhile Ethereum has a dumpster fire of a consensus layer, has a terrible programming model that they can't change, and are getting eaten alive by their own layer 2 ecosystem."

He finished his response to the anti-Cardano X user by saying, "We are living rent free in the maxi minds. I pity them."

Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama thanks Hoskinson

Hoskinson was one of the keynote speakers during the Blockchain Futurist Conference that took place in Toronto on Aug. 15-16. During his speech, he talked about the methods of governing blockchain technology in the future - whether it will be completely off-chain, as with Bitcoin, on-chain, or a mixture of those.

In a recent tweet, the lead developer of Shiba Inu meme coin Shytoshi Kusama thanked Hoskinson for this speech, writing "Thanks for the intro and confirmation @IOHK_Charles ! We don't just talk about it... we be about it."

Kusama too gave a speech at that conference, although he did not speak live but through an AI bot. He talked about getting the world back to decentralization and the ambitious role SHIB has chosen in this process for themselves.

The SHIB team has finally launched the long-awaited Layer 2 solution Shibarium on mainnet. However, it faced certain issues on the very first stage of the launch. However, those were quickly fixed by the team, and Kusama published a blog post to dispel the FUD about user funds being locked on the Shibarium-Ethereum bridge and, overall, stated that everything is fine with Shibarium now.

