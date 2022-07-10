Cardano Founder Says This on Elon Musk's Pullout from Twitter Bid and Plans to Build Platform

Tomiwabold Olajide
Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is attempting to end agreement to buy Twitter
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson believes that Tesla CEO Elon Musk might have issues pulling out of the Twitter deal.

According to reports, Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is attempting to end an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion, with a termination letter sent on Friday. He alleges that the firm misrepresented user data as regards the number of automated accounts, known as spam bots, on its platform. This inevitably lays the groundwork for a protracted legal battle. Bret Taylor, chairman of the Twitter Board, made this known in a tweet.

Court experts predict that the legal dispute might end in a settlement in which Musk is compelled to buy Twitter, possibly on modified conditions.

As previously reported by U.Today, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed building a new decentralized social media platform from scratch with Tesla's Elon Musk in case the billionaire’s attempt to take over Twitter fails.

Cardano's founder's recent comments might imply that such a proposal might be put on hold until a significant decision is reached on the Twitter deal.

American celebrity Kevin Hart set to enter Cardano's Metaverse

American celebrity Kevin Hart is set to enter Cardano's Metaverse. The comedian revealed plans to use Virtua to build a Metaverse. Terra Virtua and Cardano collaborated to develop the Virtua NFT marketplace in April, with Cardano Island serving as a representation of the Cardano Metaverse.

Kevin Hart joins the ranks of other American celebrities, like Martin Lawrence and Snoop Dogg, who have also launched NFTs on Cardano.

