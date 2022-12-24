Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin's Take on Twitter CEO Search

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, in a recent tweet, urged Elon Musk not to hastily appoint a replacement for Twitter's CEO. The Tesla CEO, who acquired Twitter in late October to the excitement of several Twitter users, expressed the desire to step down as its CEO once he finds "someone foolish enough to take the job."

This came as over 57.5% of users voted in favor of his resignation, a result he promised to adhere to.

The Ethereum creator indicated that, as much as he is eager to see who the next CEO would be, an overly hasty executive search can lead to ruinous results; "I know this from painful personal experience," Buterin quipped.

Buterin's tweet caught the attention of the Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, who responded by expressing that he shared the same view. "That's funny, thought the same thing," Hoskinson tweeted. Given the history of the relationship between the two founders, some Twitter users have read various meanings into Charles Hoskinson's "seemingly innocuous" tweet.

Hoskinson left Ethereum after a falling out with the other co-founders over differing opinions about whether the Ethereum project should be commercial or not. Thus, Buterin and Hoskinson have had a history of feuding.

After he eventually left Ethereum in June 2014, Hoskinson seemed to have reconciled with Buterin.

During a recent ask-me-anything session, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson voiced his readiness to work with Vitalik Buterin again.

He claims that if the project is right for him, he would be willing to collaborate with the Ethereum co-founder. As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson teased Buterin that it was not too late for him to switch to Cardano earlier this year.