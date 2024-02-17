Cardano Founder Issues Enthusiastic ADA Message

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Founder of Cardano and a co-founder of Ethereum in the past, mathematician Charles Hoskinson has strengthened the overall Cardano (ADA) bullish sentiment with a recent tweet of his.

Hoskinson's proud Cardano tweet

Hoskinson responded to a tweet by a Cardano enthusiast about the expected increase of the Cardano Treasury.

X user and Cardano enthusiast @StakeWithPride published a post, stating that he expects the Cardano Treasury to increase to the $4.5 billion fiat equivalent next time ADA reaches the $3 high. The last time ADA reached this all-time high was end of August 2021, and back then the Treasury comprised approximately $1.7 billion worth of ADA. As reported by U.Today, in late August 2022, the Treasury contained an impressive 1 billion ADA, which back then was the equivalent to $437 million in fiat.

Cardano is “a decentralized network state that funds its own destiny,” concluded the user. Hoskinson proudly quoted this tweet, adding an animated GIF from an old-school computer game, showing his support for this ADA bullish sentiment.

The Treasury supports Cardano-based projects, so those who want to claim a small part of it should join the Cardano ecosystem to start providing value to it, such as build a project on Cardano with tools based on this blockchain.

Hoskinson raises AI concerns

In a recent tweet, the founder of Cardano raised certain concerns over future AI products. He commented on an article by the British tabloid The Sun. The article claimed that in the future AI-based girlfriends may frequently turn out to be “gold diggers” — they will be after men’s cash, the article claims.

Hoskinson believes that due to AI certain trust issues are likely to grow in the future. Earlier statements made by the billionaire clearly show that he expects AI to bring much harm (he has never mentioned any positive sides of it yet). In December, Hoskinson commented on a deepfake video generated with the help of an AI app, which created a fake version of him almost indistinguishable from his real self. Certain nuances, like the manner of speaking, revealed that it was a fake.

Hoskinson then said that every year, these deepfake making technologies become more and more sophisticated, and in a few years one will be unable to distinguish between a real video and a fake one.