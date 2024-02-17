Advertisement
AD

Cardano Founder Issues Enthusiastic ADA Message

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Charles Hoskinson responded with joyful tweet to bullish Cardano message
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 12:25
Cardano Founder Issues Enthusiastic ADA Message
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Founder of Cardano and a co-founder of Ethereum in the past, mathematician Charles Hoskinson has strengthened the overall Cardano (ADA) bullish sentiment with a recent tweet of his.

Hoskinson's proud Cardano tweet

Hoskinson responded to a tweet by a Cardano enthusiast about the expected increase of the Cardano Treasury.

X user and Cardano enthusiast @StakeWithPride published a post, stating that he expects the Cardano Treasury to increase to the $4.5 billion fiat equivalent next time ADA reaches the $3 high. The last time ADA reached this all-time high was end of August 2021, and back then the Treasury comprised approximately $1.7 billion worth of ADA. As reported by U.Today, in late August 2022, the Treasury contained an impressive 1 billion ADA, which back then was the equivalent to $437 million in fiat.

Cardano is “a decentralized network state that funds its own destiny,” concluded the user. Hoskinson proudly quoted this tweet, adding an animated GIF from an old-school computer game, showing his support for this ADA bullish sentiment.

The Treasury supports Cardano-based projects, so those who want to claim a small part of it should join the Cardano ecosystem to start providing value to it, such as build a project on Cardano with tools based on this blockchain.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Bitcoin-Vs-Fed Statement

Hoskinson raises AI concerns

In a recent tweet, the founder of Cardano raised certain concerns over future AI products. He commented on an article by the British tabloid The Sun. The article claimed that in the future AI-based girlfriends may frequently turn out to be “gold diggers” — they will be after men’s cash, the article claims.

Hoskinson believes that due to AI certain trust issues are likely to grow in the future. Earlier statements made by the billionaire clearly show that he expects AI to bring much harm (he has never mentioned any positive sides of it yet). In December, Hoskinson commented on a deepfake video generated with the help of an AI app, which created a fake version of him almost indistinguishable from his real self. Certain nuances, like the manner of speaking, revealed that it was a fake.

Hoskinson then said that every year, these deepfake making technologies become more and more sophisticated, and in a few years one will be unable to distinguish between a real video and a fake one.

#Charles Hoskinson #Cardano
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image XRP Ledger Set to Boost Interoperability With Upcoming Xahau Feature: Details
2024/02/17 12:22
XRP Ledger Set to Boost Interoperability With Upcoming Xahau Feature: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Case Nearing Resolution? US Prosecutors Push for Plea Deal in New Move
2024/02/17 12:22
Binance Case Nearing Resolution? US Prosecutors Push for Plea Deal in New Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shibarium and Shiba Inu's Correlative Growth: Data Insight
2024/02/17 12:22
Shibarium and Shiba Inu's Correlative Growth: Data Insight
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

The leading online trading expo is coming to Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Founder Issues Enthusiastic ADA Message
XRP Ledger Set to Boost Interoperability With Upcoming Xahau Feature: Details
Binance Case Nearing Resolution? US Prosecutors Push for Plea Deal in New Move
Show all