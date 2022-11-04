Cardano Founder Has Project in Development Since 2018, Plans to Announce It Soon

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 10:24
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano creator stated in late October that "something special" was coming in November
Cardano Founder Has Project in Development Since 2018, Plans to Announce It Soon
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded to a Twitter user who inquired about the announcement he promised to deliver in November. His reply to the user who expressed eagerness to hear the news was, "I'll announce at the Edinburgh event."

Another user further inquired if it was the upcoming Djed stablecoin, an algorithmic stablecoin being developed by Cardano's IOHK and the COTI network, to which the Cardano founder replied in the negative. He claimed that he had been working on this project for four years, since 2018.

As reported by U.Today, the Cardano creator stated in late October that "something special" was coming in November without going into further details.

The "Edinburgh event" the Cardano founder refers to might be "IO Scotfest: The Age of Voltaire," which is scheduled for November 18-19 and will be streamed live from Edinburgh. The virtual event, which will celebrate the dawning of a new era for Cardano, will showcase the community's achievements over the past five years and likewise share its vision for the next era of Cardano's development.

Ledger expands support for Cardano

Ledger, the cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider, has announced that the Cardano Babbage v5.0.0 app is now available for download on Ledger Live.

Cardano app v5.0.0 "Babbage," an experimental app, can be installed alongside the regular v4 app to make Plutus smart contract transactions.

In July, Ledger Live announced support for 100 more Cardano-based tokens. In June, Cardano made its way to Ledger Live, thus enabling users to send, receive, buy and manage ADA directly with Ledger Live.

The release of the smart contract-compatible Cardano app version 4.0.0 for Ledger wallets was also announced in April.

