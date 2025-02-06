Cardano ETP Goes Live on Nasdaq Helsinki

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano is expanding as Swedish asset manager Virtune AB has launched a new exchange-traded product (ETP) that tracks the coin. The product, launched alongside Avalanche ETP, now trades on Nasdaq Helsinki, giving institutional investors a new way to gain exposure to the coin.

Cardano staking in full view

As a growing blockchain network, this Virtune Cardano ETP, dubbed VIRADAE, will offer 1:1 exposure for investors.

The product is 100% backed by ADA and is denominated in EUR. As a protocol whose smart contract is designed to bring sustainability to the blockchain system, Virtune is confident that ADA is a token for investors.

Beyond tracking the ADA price, the product will have an additional 2% annual return from the staking reward. As the asset manager noted, these staking rewards are continuously added to the product’s daily price, serving as an opportunity for passive income.

The addition of ADA ETP now places the coin among elite assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP, along with a functional ETP backed by Virtune. The product will likely place Cardano in the broader EU area, with other asset managers joining the trend.

Cardano ETF in U.S.?

With improving crypto regulations in the U.S., there are expectations that more exchange-traded fund products tracking Cardano will appear in the United States. Amid the growing explosion in crypto ETF filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the ADA ETF push has lagged in numbers.

Only Tuttle Capital has filed a 2X Long Cardano Daily Target ETF, alongside other altcoins. Despite its outlook on the ETF market, Cardano remains one of the most functional blockchain protocols in the industry.