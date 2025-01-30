Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Price up 5%, Here's Why Bulls Are Active Again

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano in rebound mode after major upgrade went live on-chain
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 13:40
    A
    A
    A
    Cardano (ADA) Price up 5%, Here's Why Bulls Are Active Again
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Less than 24 hours after the much anticipated Plomin hard fork, Cardano (ADA) has recorded notable price movement on the broader cryptocurrency market. ADA’s price registered a 5% surge that saw it trade at $0.97 as investors flocked in.

    Advertisement

    ADA rebounds amid governance milestone

    In the last seven days, Cardano has experienced price variations that saw it plunge below the $0.90 support level. ADA crashed to a low of $0.8725 as the coin bled red despite the community's anticipation of the Plomin hard fork.

    Related
    Cardano Resumes Push for $1, Here Are Key Metrics to Watch
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 09:46
    Cardano Resumes Push for $1, Here Are Key Metrics to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    However, as the launch day approached, ADA began a rebound journey toward the $1 mark. It suffered several setbacks but found support at $0.90 in each of its falls.

    Article image
    ADA 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    With the successful implementation of the Plomin hard fork, ADA users can now vote directly or through a delegated representative. This move signals a transition toward full decentralization in governance.

    Analysts have hailed it as a notable moment in Cardano’s history. Remarkably, the journey to implementing the Plomin hard fork became possible due to the Chang upgrade. This prepared the ecosystem for the full on-chain governance structure.

    Market interest rises as ADA targets $1

    With Cardano’s bulls active again, analysts predict that the coin could quickly reclaim the $1 mark. They insist that ADA’s performance in the next couple of hours will signal if the coin can sustain its momentum and reach higher price levels.

    Related
    Cardano's Plomin Upgrade Clears Crucial Hurdle — Will ADA Price Follow?
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 13:51
    Cardano's Plomin Upgrade Clears Crucial Hurdle — Will ADA Price Follow?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As of this writing, ADA's price was trading at $0.9624. Its trading volume has increased by 8.10% to $799.77 million. This indicates that investors have once again become interested in Cardano.

    Interestingly, Cardano traders recently committed 1.28 billion ADA in open interest in preparation for the unveiling of the Plomin hard fork. Notably, it represents a 1.87% increase in OI among Cardano’s investors, showcasing the extent of trust in the protocol’s future.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 13:16
    Bitcoin Bull Market Might Be in Jeopardy, Analyst Says, Here's What's Happening
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 12:19
    Shiba Inu Holders Receive Urgent Security Alert: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price up 5%, Here's Why Bulls Are Active Again
    Bitcoin Bull Market Might Be in Jeopardy, Analyst Says, Here's What's Happening
    Shiba Inu Holders Receive Urgent Security Alert: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD