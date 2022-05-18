Cardano Devs IOG Shared First Details of Third-Party Codebase Audit

Galois, Inc., an Oregon-based cybersecurity provider, has audited a new peer-to-peer (P2P) networking codebase by Cardano (ADA) developers Input Output Global (IOG).

Very high code quality, no bugs: Audit results

According to the official annoucement shared by the Input Output Global (IOG) developers - the engineers of Cardano's decentralized solutions - their new peer-to-peer networking instrument passed security checks.

Shout out to the IOG networking team for a brilliant job on the new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) networking codebase. This is from our partners @galois who recently audited the code👇 #Cardano pic.twitter.com/OIlamQ1f4X — IO_Eng (@IOG_Eng) May 18, 2022

As per screenshots shared on the new account, @IOG_Eng, on Twitter, the auditors - Galois, Inc. - confirmed that the code is of a very high quality.

They also highlighted that all necessary testing infrastructure (QuickChecks) is required for a safe, secure and attack-resistent developer experience.

While reading and analyzing the code, the auditors unveiled zero bugs or potential vilnerabilities. As such, the system has no dangerous attack vectors.

Cardano (ADA) approaches Vasil Hard Fork: Final countdown

Cardano's (ADA) peer-to-peer networking testnet system went live in testnet in December 2021.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) is getting closer to its most crucial update in months, i.e., Vasil Hard Fork. Its testnet might be unveiled as soon as late May 2022.

Vasil Hard Fork will go live with the implementation of four Cardano (ADA) improvement proposals or CIPS: CIP-31 (Reference Inputs), CIP-32 (Inline Datums), CIP-33 (Reference Scripts) and CIP-40 (Collateral Outputs).