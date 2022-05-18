Cardano Devs IOG Shared First Details of Third-Party Codebase Audit

Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:44
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Input Output Global's peer-to-peer networking infrastructure underwent stress tests: engineers
Cardano Devs IOG Shared First Details of Third-Party Codebase Audit
Contents

Galois, Inc., an Oregon-based cybersecurity provider, has audited a new peer-to-peer (P2P) networking codebase by Cardano (ADA) developers Input Output Global (IOG).

Very high code quality, no bugs: Audit results

According to the official annoucement shared by the Input Output Global (IOG) developers - the engineers of Cardano's decentralized solutions - their new peer-to-peer networking instrument passed security checks.

As per screenshots shared on the new account, @IOG_Eng, on Twitter, the auditors - Galois, Inc. -  confirmed that the code is of a very high quality.

They also highlighted that all necessary testing infrastructure (QuickChecks) is required for a safe, secure and attack-resistent developer experience.

While reading and analyzing the code, the auditors unveiled zero bugs or potential vilnerabilities. As such, the system has no dangerous attack vectors.

Cardano (ADA) approaches Vasil Hard Fork: Final countdown

Cardano's (ADA) peer-to-peer networking testnet system went live in testnet in December 2021.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) is getting closer to its most crucial update in months, i.e., Vasil Hard Fork. Its testnet might be unveiled as soon as late May 2022.

Cardano Founder: Vasil Hard Fork on Track, Testnet Set to Launch by End of May

Vasil Hard Fork will go live with the implementation of four Cardano (ADA) improvement proposals or CIPS: CIP-31 (Reference Inputs), CIP-32 (Inline Datums), CIP-33 (Reference Scripts) and CIP-40 (Collateral Outputs).

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

