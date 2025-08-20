Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    China Wants to Catch Up with US Stablecoin Push

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 14:56
    Unnerved by pro-crypto policies in US, China is reportedly considering permitting yuan-backed stablecoins
    Advertisement
    China Wants to Catch Up with US Stablecoin Push
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to a Wednesday report by Reuters, China is considering greenlighting yuan-pegged stablecoins that could be used globally. 

    The possible reversal has been prompted by the U.S. fully embracing the nascent sector.

    A roadmap, which is on track to be approved later this August, will be focused on promoting greater yuan usage around the globe, and stablecoins are expected to be a prominent part of it. 

    HOT Stories
    SEC Boss Calls for Protecting Crypto Markets Against 'Regulatory Mischief'
    Bitcoin (BTC): Goodbye to $120,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Avoid Breakdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shock on Edge
    Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out
    Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto News Digest

    Warming up to crypto? 

    China has long been one of the most anti-crypto jurisdictions around the globe. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, unsubstantiated rumors of China banning Bitcoin started circulating yet again on social media earlier this month. 

    After initially cracking down on institutional usage of Bitcoin back in 2013, China then intensified its anti-crypto clampdown in 2017 by banning initial coin offerings (ICOs) and pushing local exchanges offshore.  

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/11/2025 - 04:38
    Breaking: Chinese Regulator Mulling 'Major' Crypto Pivot
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    In 2021, the Chinese government banned Bitcoin mining, delivering an enormous blow to the country's thriving industry. Despite the ban, China continues to control 21% of global hashrate. 

    That said, it should be noted that China has piloted its own central bank digital currency (digital renminbi), while Hong Kong recently crafted a licensing regime for stablecoins.

    The potential approval of yuan-backed stablecoins could be a major sign that the second-biggest economy is now warming up to crypto. 

    Strengthening U.S. dollar  

    Earlier this year, the U.S. Congress moved to pass the Genius Act, which was then signed into law. The ambitious legislative proposal, which was hailed as a massive win for the crypto lobby, establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework for the stablecoin industry. 

    As reported by U.Today, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously estimated that dollar-pegged stablecoins could potentially result in up to $2 trillion worth of demand for U.S. Treasuries.

    Bessent, a strong proponent of crypto, views stablecoins as a generational opportunity to expand the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

    #Crypto Regulation
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 15:18
    XRP Hit With Never-Before-Seen 101,445% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:45
    Ripple Steps up Fight Against Crypto Crime With New Partnership: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
    Quan2um Establishes Shariah Advisory Council to Uphold Highest Standards of Islamic Finance in Digital Assets
    Ika Launches RFP Program to Unlock the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications on Sui
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 15:18
    XRP Hit With Never-Before-Seen 101,445% Liquidation Imbalance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:56
    China Wants to Catch Up with US Stablecoin Push
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:45
    Ripple Steps up Fight Against Crypto Crime With New Partnership: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all