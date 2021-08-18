Fed’s Kashkari on Crypto: "95 Percent Fraud, Hype, Noise"

News
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 05:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Neel Kashkari has once again lashed out at the cryptocurrency industry
Fed’s Kashkari on Crypto: "95 Percent Fraud, Hype, Noise"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari delivered a blistering critique of the cryptocurrency industry during his recent speech at PNWER's Annual Summit in Big Sky, Montana:

Cryptocurrency is 95 percent fraud, hype, noise, and confusion.  

Kashkari claims that he had a more optimistic view of crypto all the way back in 2015.

He evidently takes issue with the abundance of altcoins, referring to them as “garbage coins.”

The American banker also joked about how easy it is to create one’s own Bitcoin copycat, floating the idea of issuing “Montana Coin.”

Related
Elon Musk Associate Joins Dogecoin Foundation's Advisory Board


This is far from the first time that Kashkari lashes out at cryptocurrencies. In June, he left a snarky comment under a LinkedIn post of Coinbase’s chief legal officer, calling Dogecoin a “Ponzi.”          

Fed
Image by linkedin.com

As reported by U.Today, he also compared Bitcoin to Beanie Babies back in February:

A few years ago, people were speculating on Beanie Babies. Now they’re speculating on Bitcoin.   

The Fed president gained notoriety within the cryptocurrency community after famously saying that the central bank was willing to print an infinite amount of cash on CBS's “60 Minutes” back in March 2020.

He made the viral statement around the same time the Fed fired up its money-printing presses to shore up the wounded U.S. economy.

#Bitcoin News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano’s ADA Sees $1.3 Million Inflows from Financial Institutions, Exceeding XRP, XLM, DOT
08/18/2021 - 11:54
Cardano’s ADA Sees $1.3 Million Inflows from Financial Institutions, Exceeding XRP, XLM, DOT
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Developer Releases Djed Stablecoin Concept. What's New?
08/18/2021 - 11:47
Cardano Developer Releases Djed Stablecoin Concept. What's New?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image $350 Million SushiSwap Hack Just Prevented by Anonymous Dev: Details
08/18/2021 - 10:06
$350 Million SushiSwap Hack Just Prevented by Anonymous Dev: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov