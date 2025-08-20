Advertisement
    Binance in Spotlight Amid Big Crypto Crackdown Push

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 14:28
    Binance has joined Beacon network as founding member to tackle crypto fraud
    Binance in Spotlight Amid Big Crypto Crackdown Push
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The cryptocurrency industry has been plagued by attacks from malicious actors over the years, looking to steal users’ funds. Amid the growing crypto crime rate, Binance, a major crypto exchange, has decided to commit to fighting these actors.

    Binance, TRM Labs launches Beacon network against crypto crime

    Richard Teng, Binance CEO, shared a new update on his X handle. Notably, Binance is collaborating with key industry players to achieve the goal of fighting crypto crime. According to Teng, TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence and compliance company, created the initiative with the exchange as a founding member.

    The initiative operating under the name Beacon network is a "real-time crypto crime response network." The goal is to prevent stolen or illicit crypto funds from being laundered or cashed out by malicious actors.

    To achieve this, Beacon network has created a system where exchanges, regulators and blockchain firms will share information. This will help flag suspicious transactions and allow the relevant entity to act and prevent its transfer by hackers looking to steal the assets.

    Once the illicit movements are detected, the Beacon network will immediately activate a system to freeze the transfer before the malicious actors move them to untraceable wallets, off-chain.

    Richard Teng’s update indicates that Binance is taking the security of the crypto industry seriously. This step shows the crypto exchange is putting itself out there as a leading example in the quest for a safer space in the cryptocurrency world.  

    Binance's evolving role in compliance and security

    This Beacon network move marks a shift for Binance, the exchange that in the past faced numerous regulatory crackdowns in various countries. 

    Now, it is championing compliance and promoting a safer crypto environment. The development highlights the growth of the exchange, which recently clocked eight years in operation.

    Worthy of mention is that TRM Labs was instrumental in the freezing of over $9 million linked to the ByBit hack. TRM collaborated with Tron and Tether to recover the stolen funds.

    Market participants have expressed willingness to report any suspicious transactions to Beacon network as they work to protect the crypto ecosystem.

    #Binance
