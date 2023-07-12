Cardano Creator Reacts to Major News: Here's How ADA Price Is Doing

Wed, 07/12/2023 - 12:07
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano token price and Charles Hoskinson react to ecosystem progress, but they differ
In a recent tweet, Charles Hoskinson, the visionary creator behind Cardano, expressed his excitement about the success of the CIP-1694 workshop held in Edinburgh. The event attracted a diverse group of enthusiasts, with over 1,000 attendees from all around the world, spanning the continents.

Hoskinson commended the community for its active participation in the workshop and integration into the process. He emphasized the significance of this collaboration, as it sets a positive tone for the future of Cardano and underscores the strength of its vibrant community, which he believes to be unrivaled in the crypto space.

However, while the workshop received accolades and showcased the dedication of the Cardano community, the native blockchain token, ADA, has yet to mirror the same enthusiasm.

Cardano (ADA) price action

Despite trading within an upward wedge pattern for the past month, ADA has struggled to surpass the critical zone between $0.3 and $0.32 per token. This resistance suggests a bearish scenario in the near term, accentuating the significance of breaking through this threshold to trigger a bullish trend.

Source: TradingView

Some might opine that Cardano's progress, as highlighted by ongoing workshops and discussions, may not be sufficient to ignite a notable surge in ADA's value. It may be asserted that additional fundamental developments and reports may be necessary to sway investor sentiment toward a more bullish outlook.

As Cardano strives to establish itself as a fully decentralized autonomous organization, Hoskinson's enthusiasm and the committed involvement of the Cardano community lay a solid foundation for the project's future. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how these developments will translate into a tangible boost for the ADA price, and market participants definitely await heavyweight catalysts that could potentially shift the token's trajectory.

#Cardano News #Cardano #Charles Hoskinson
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

