Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Suggests ADA Could Be Worth $10

News
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 05:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Charles Hoskinson claims he doesn't care if ADA is trading at $0.01 or $10
During his recent YouTube live stream, IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson mentioned that ADA could be worth $10, but made it clear that he's against speculating on the token's performance.          

Whether ADA is a cent, or it is a dollar, or ten dollars, let me be clear: this is my life's work. I'm going to keep chipping away at it. I'm going to keep working at it. We are here.    

ADA was worth only $0.018 last March before soaring 8,122 percent to reach its current all-time high of $1.48 on Feb. 27.

However, he mentioned that the token's price should not confer to its level of legitimacy, also adding that it's not his job "to make the price go up." Instead, he chooses to focus on the project's technical capabilities:    

I don't know why the price goes up. I don't know why the price goes down and I don't want anything to do with base speculation about these particular things. It's not my job, as a technology company, an engineer scientist to make the price go up.   

The billionaire says that cryptocurrency markets are still unpredictable and unstable, claiming that there's still plenty of "inside baseball" due to light regulation.    

