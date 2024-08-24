    Cardano Community Excited Amid Algorand Partnership Speculation

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Discussion on X among two communities has triggered speculation and excitement
    Sat, 24/08/2024 - 17:26
    Cardano Community Excited Amid Algorand Partnership Speculation
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently sparked speculation and excitement in the ADA community when he teased the idea of an Algorand partner chain.

    In a tweet, Hoskinson praised Algorand's technology, saying this when combined with a useful proof of work tuned to AI inference might make it the greatest decentralized AI powerhouse the crypto industry has seen.

    "Under the hood, Algorand's tech combined with a useful proof of work tuned to AI inference would make it the greatest decentralized AI powerhouse our industry has seen. It would be cool to see it become a partner chain and push Minotaur to its limits," Hoskinson wrote.

    Hoskinson's insight drew attention and comments from the Cardano and Algorand communities. Gary Malouf, CTO of Algorand Technologies, replied to the Cardano founder, saying, "We’d love to hear more about what you are thinking. Definitely not the first time we’ve discussed an overlap with AI capabilities."

    Romain Pellerin, CTO of Input Output Global (IOG) responded to the discussion, "Happy to talk, Algorand as a partner chain would be fantastic."

    While no official announcements have been made, the discussion on X among the two communities has triggered speculation and excitement, leaving the community eager for more information.

    Cardano partner chains

    Partner chains introduced by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson at the Cardano Summit 2023 represent a new approach to interoperability and blockchain networks, powered by Cardano.

    Cardano is designed with a separation of the Cardano settlement layer (CSL) from the Cardano computation layer (CCL). Midnight, IOG's data protection-focused blockchain, is among the first partner chains to implement this framework.

    With partner chains, Cardano becomes the ultimate settlement layer, among other things. Cardano's SPOs provide security, and the Minotaur multi-resource consensus protocol allows validators from various blockchain ecosystems to contribute. Babel fees will address tokenomics issues for new networks while allowing SPOs to be compensated in ADA. Trustless bridges will connect partner chains to Cardano and beyond, enabling risk-free interoperability.

