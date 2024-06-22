Cardano (ADA) Welcomes Major Chain Update: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As one of the major avenues to keep up in the layer-1 blockchain scene, Cardano (ADA) has welcomed a new upgrade. According to the GitHub repo, the new update is dubbed "docker-cardano-cli v8.24.0.0-1" and was introduced by Blinken Labs.

Advertisement

Cardano maintaining developer dominance

Cardano has always gained recognition for its position as the most developed blockchain network by GitHub Commits. This latest upgrade notably adds to this recognition. The developer Blinken Labs helps enhance Cardano Stake Pool operations with its developmental efforts.

While not much documentation was published for this latest update, judging by previous updates from Blinken Labs, this update is targeting boosting the staking accessibilities for users.

Over the past year, Cardano has dived into various uncharted territories to enhance its overall ecosystem. One of the most important innovations is the Midnight Protocol, which aims to drive the concept of privacy in a futuristic manner.

Besides Midnight protocol, Cardano has also been driven more to community trends surrounding the meme coin. Over the past week, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson posted a picture of his pig, named Nike. The community transformed this animal into a meme coin, whose valuation hit millions of dollars. Hoskinson expressed shock at the cultural shift.

Price remains unmoved

Amid this ecosystem boost, ADA, the native coin of the Cardano ecosystem, has not recorded a major uptick to reflect these massive fundamentals.

At the time of writing, Cardano is down by 1.53% in 24 hours to $0.377. Though it has managed to maintain its stance as one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, Cardano's volume is down by 17.44% in 24 hours to $232,195,791.

Cardano is a coin with a high whale affinity, as showcased over the past week. The core development fundamentals, ecosystem hype and whale embrace might help it refuel its growth in the mid-to-long term.