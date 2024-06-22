Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Welcomes Major Chain Update: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    New Cardano (ADA) update goes live, here's its relevance
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 14:12
    Cardano (ADA) Welcomes Major Chain Update: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As one of the major avenues to keep up in the layer-1 blockchain scene, Cardano (ADA) has welcomed a new upgrade. According to the GitHub repo, the new update is dubbed "docker-cardano-cli v8.24.0.0-1" and was introduced by Blinken Labs.

    Advertisement

    Cardano maintaining developer dominance

    Cardano has always gained recognition for its position as the most developed blockchain network by GitHub Commits. This latest upgrade notably adds to this recognition. The developer Blinken Labs helps enhance Cardano Stake Pool operations with its developmental efforts.

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 16:00
    2.35 Billion ADA in Play: Cardano's Likely Price Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While not much documentation was published for this latest update, judging by previous updates from Blinken Labs, this update is targeting boosting the staking accessibilities for users.

    Over the past year, Cardano has dived into various uncharted territories to enhance its overall ecosystem. One of the most important innovations is the Midnight Protocol, which aims to drive the concept of privacy in a futuristic manner.

    Besides Midnight protocol, Cardano has also been driven more to community trends surrounding the meme coin. Over the past week, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson posted a picture of his pig, named Nike. The community transformed this animal into a meme coin, whose valuation hit millions of dollars. Hoskinson expressed shock at the cultural shift.

    Price remains unmoved

    Amid this ecosystem boost, ADA, the native coin of the Cardano ecosystem, has not recorded a major uptick to reflect these massive fundamentals. 

    Related
    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 11:17
    SEC Setback: Ethereum Wins, Cardano Creator Co-Signs
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    At the time of writing, Cardano is down by 1.53% in 24 hours to $0.377. Though it has managed to maintain its stance as one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, Cardano's volume is down by 17.44% in 24 hours to $232,195,791.

    Cardano is a coin with a high whale affinity, as showcased over the past week. The core development fundamentals, ecosystem hype and whale embrace might help it refuel its growth in the mid-to-long term.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) 'Positive Signal' Sent by Retail, Data Shows
    Jun 22, 2024 - 14:06
    Bitcoin (BTC) 'Positive Signal' Sent by Retail, Data Shows
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image 6.93 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Whales Are Finally Pushing Big Numbers
    Jun 22, 2024 - 14:06
    6.93 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Whales Are Finally Pushing Big Numbers
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    Jun 22, 2024 - 14:06
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Welcomes Major Chain Update: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) 'Positive Signal' Sent by Retail, Data Shows
    6.93 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Whales Are Finally Pushing Big Numbers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD