Cardano (ADA) Users on Ledger Might Have Issues Sending Their Assets Due to This: Details

Mon, 02/27/2023 - 13:49
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Wallet provider Ledger reports issues that prevented sending assets
Earlier today, hardware wallet provider Ledger flagged an issue that prevented users from sending Cardano assets or adding a new account.

In a Twitter update, it stated that Ledger Live was experiencing sync issues with the Cardano blockchain, which returned an error message when trying to send Cardano assets or adding a new account.

Within almost two hours of the issue being detected by the Ledger support team, the wallet provider announced that the issue had been fixed and that users should now be able to transact normally on Ledger Live.

In June 2022, Ledger Live announced support for Cardano, allowing users to send, receive, buy and manage ADA directly.

Cardano: Ledger Live Finally Adds Support for ADA After Months of Waiting

A month later, support for 100 more Cardano-based tokens was added by Ledger Live. The list of tokens supported by Ledger includes World Mobile Token (WMT), ADAX (ADAX) and several others.

Cardano native tokens reach 7.83 million mark

In its last weekly development update, IOHK provided statistics on network growth. Currently, 1,205 projects are building on Cardano. A total of 117 projects have recently been launched on Cardano, while the number of transactions has risen to 61.8 million.

Cardano native tokens are now at the 7.83 million mark across 70,039 policies. The number of Plutus scripts was 5,857, of which 762 were Plutus V2 scripts.

ADA is currently trading at $0.362, marginally down in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

