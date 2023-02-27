Cardano (ADA) Users on Ledger Might Have Issues Sending Their Assets Due to This: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Earlier today, hardware wallet provider Ledger flagged an issue that prevented users from sending Cardano assets or adding a new account.

In a Twitter update, it stated that Ledger Live was experiencing sync issues with the Cardano blockchain, which returned an error message when trying to send Cardano assets or adding a new account.

⚠️ Hey #Cardano $ADA users!



Ledger Live is experiencing sync issues with the Cardano blockchain 🚧



Sending Cardano assets or adding a new account will fail and return a ❗️"Sorry, try again ... API HTTP 503" error



Our team is investigating 🛠️



1/2 pic.twitter.com/ymQg6U73hf — Ledger Support (@Ledger_Support) February 27, 2023

Within almost two hours of the issue being detected by the Ledger support team, the wallet provider announced that the issue had been fixed and that users should now be able to transact normally on Ledger Live.

In June 2022, Ledger Live announced support for Cardano, allowing users to send, receive, buy and manage ADA directly.

Ads Ads

A month later, support for 100 more Cardano-based tokens was added by Ledger Live. The list of tokens supported by Ledger includes World Mobile Token (WMT), ADAX (ADAX) and several others.

Cardano native tokens reach 7.83 million mark

In its last weekly development update, IOHK provided statistics on network growth. Currently, 1,205 projects are building on Cardano. A total of 117 projects have recently been launched on Cardano, while the number of transactions has risen to 61.8 million.

ICYMI: Our weekly #Cardano development update is live on #EssentialCardano!



Check out what our dev team has been up to and get the latest on our development progress.



As always, we welcome your feedback and comments👇 https://t.co/rlJMyLWXYX — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) February 26, 2023

Cardano native tokens are now at the 7.83 million mark across 70,039 policies. The number of Plutus scripts was 5,857, of which 762 were Plutus V2 scripts.

ADA is currently trading at $0.362, marginally down in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.