Cardano (ADA) Project Catalyst Fund 10 Scores Major Milestone Amid Criticism

Thu, 07/13/2023 - 16:25
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Project Catalyst, one of largest community-driven incubation initiatives in crypto segment, completes its tenth ideas submission campaign
Enthusiasts of the Cardano (ADA) dApps ecosystem have three days left to edit the proposals they submitted for review. However, some ADA activists noticed suspicious candidates for funding.

Cardano (ADA) Project Catalyst Fund 10 completes ideas submission campaign

The idea submission campaign for ProjectCatalyst Fund 10, the tenth iteration of the largest community incubator in Web3, is now closed, says Cardano (ADA) developer Input Output Global in an official statement.

In total, a whopping 1,577 proposals were submitted by decentralized application teams. So far, it is the most impressive result of Project Catalyst's ideas submission campaigns.

Authors of proposals can edit their submissions until July 17, 2023. Once the edition phase is closed, ADA holders will be able to vote for their favorite projects.

Votes for proposals will be accepted until mid-August, the announcement states.

Cardano Announces Launch of Project Catalyst: Details

As covered by U.Today previously, Project Catalyst's popularity increases round by round. Cardano (ADA) development, no-code tooling, education platforms and AI-powered mechanisms are in the spotlight for Project Catalyst, per its main page.

Cardano's Project Catalyst raises mixed feelings in ADA community

Candidates can apply for funding in a number of nominations: "Development and Infrastructure," "Startups and On-boarding for Students," "Products and Integrations," "Open-Source Development Ecosystem," tools for SPOs, DAOs and so on.

At the same time, this round comes amid unmatched criticism by Cardano's (ADA) supporters. Some of them noticed that one of the largest requests for funding is authored by a team that claims to be led by Cardano (ADA) inventor Charles Hoskinson.

Cardano Drama: This Grifter Company Targets $5.8+ Million From Catalyst Fund 10

The project with nothing but a WordPress website is applying for $5. 7 million in funding for abstract goals, including "talent economy." Also, some enthusiasts admitted that Fund 10, in its current iteration, might provoke more competition in an already-saturated market.

article image
