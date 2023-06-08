Cardano Announces Launch of Project Catalyst: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano, one of the world's leading blockchain platforms, has announced the imminent relaunch of its most ambitious community-focused project yet — Project Catalyst. This initiative, representing the latest of Cardano's innovations, is backed by a staggering 50,000,000 ADA, making it the largest funding pool in the Cardano ecosystem to date.

Project Catalyst, scheduled for Fund 10's submission window from June 22 to July 13 and voting timeline from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14, represents a significant leap in on-chain governance. This project allows the Cardano community to shape the platform's growth trajectory directly. Through this mechanism, Cardano enables the community to decide funding for proposals that address various challenges and take advantage of opportunities within Cardano's lifecycle.

Project Catalyst is designed to foster innovation within the community through a series of experiments. It operates by releasing funds every six weeks and inviting community members to submit their proposals. These proposals address challenges identified by the Project Catalyst team or the broader community.

The proposals undergo a thorough refinement process involving community advisors. These advisors evaluate each proposal for feasibility, auditability and potential impact. Once approved, the finalized proposals are presented to the community for voting.

Successful projects, determined by community votes, receive funding in the form of ADA. This process highlights Project Catalyst's commitment to harnessing the power of the Cardano community for innovation. It exemplifies the decentralized decision-making inherent in blockchain technology.

Project Catalyst provides a structured framework for direct community participation in Cardano's evolution. It showcases Cardano's commitment to creating an inclusive and robust blockchain ecosystem. The community eagerly awaits the exciting proposals and developments that will emerge from this initiative.