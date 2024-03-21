Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls remain more powerful than bears, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has grown by 3.45% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of ADA is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.6202 and the resistance of $0.6448. In this case, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves.

All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.6250-$0.6350 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA is going down after a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of $0.60 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture can be seen on the weekly time frame. Despite the ongoing decline, the rate of ADA is far from the support level. However, if the decline continues, there is a high chance to see a drop to the $0.50 area this month.

ADA is trading at $0.6327 at press time.