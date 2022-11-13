Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 13

Original U.Today article

How big are chances to see Cardano (ADA) rise next week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite the continued fall, the cryptocurrency market does not seem ready for a reversal yet, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 3.23% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the day has started with a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.3349. However, bulls have managed to seize the initiative, forming a bounce back of the support at $0.3279.

If the slight rise continues, the price can get to the $0.34 mark soon.

On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the support level at $0.31. A breakout of the support level may happen if the price fixes below $0.32. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

On the weekly chart, Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of the support level at the $0.33 mark. However, if the candle closes near or below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp downward move to the $0.25 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3332 at press time.