Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 13

Sun, 11/13/2022 - 21:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How big are chances to see Cardano (ADA) rise next week?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 13
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Despite the continued fall, the cryptocurrency market does not seem ready for a reversal yet, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 3.23% over the past 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the day has started with a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.3349. However, bulls have managed to seize the initiative, forming a bounce back of the support at $0.3279.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12

If the slight rise continues, the price can get to the $0.34 mark soon.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the support level at $0.31. A breakout of the support level may happen if the price fixes below $0.32. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of the support level at the $0.33 mark. However, if the candle closes near or below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp downward move to the $0.25 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3332 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Another Donation to Dogecoin Foundation
11/13/2022 - 18:53
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Another Donation to Dogecoin Foundation
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
11/13/2022 - 16:47
Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image David Gokhshtein Predicts Dogecoin's Use on Twitter, Here's How It Would Play Out
11/13/2022 - 15:06
David Gokhshtein Predicts Dogecoin's Use on Twitter, Here's How It Would Play Out
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide