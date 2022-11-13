Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for November 13

Sun, 11/13/2022 - 11:56
Denys Serhiichuk
Has XRP touched oversold zone yet?
XRP Price Analysis for November 13
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not seize the initiative on the last day of the week as the rates of most of the coins are going down.

The price of XRP has declined by 5.40% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has dropped by 28.76%.

On the hourly chart, XRP is trading near the local support level at $0.34894. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a sharp drop to the $0.34 zone.

On the daily chart, the situation is bearish as well, as the price has continued to fall after yesterday's candle.

If buyers lose the $0.35 mark, the fall may lead to a test of the nearest support level at $0.3119.

XRP is on the way to the support level at $0.2870 on the weekly time frame. At the moment, one needs to pay attention to the closure. If it happens below the vital $0.30 mark, the fall may continue to $0.25 next week.

XRP is trading at $0.3520 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

