Cardano (ADA) Massively Advances Its Development Experience with Novel Marlowe Tool

Wed, 04/20/2022 - 12:34
The largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, Cardano (ADA), shares the latest updates on its development instruments design. Using Marlowe language is now easier than ever before.

New command line interface released for Marlowe language

The team at Input Output Global, the software studio behind Cardano (ADA) blockchain development, unveiled the design of the new Marlowe command line interface (CLI) tool.

The new instrument will be used to develop and stress test Cardano's Marlowe smart contracts. Basically, these contracts are the elements of Cardano-based DeFi protocols.

Marlowe's command line interface (marlowe-cli) allows users to create contracts from ready-made templates, to initialize and execute new contracts.

Through Marlowe Playground, developers can generate simple test contracts, escrow contracts, zero-coupon bonds, token swaps and covered calls with the "Template" instrument.

Optimized memory usage for better Cardano (ADA) performance

The new instrument unlocks previously unseen opportunities for creating and manipulating Plutus validators, datums, redeemers and hashes, i.e., the elements of Cardano's DeFi ecosystem.

Through Merkle hashes, Marlowe contracts can also be compressed to increase the capability and transactional throughput of Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

As covered by U.Today previously, Marlowe is a newbie-friendly programming language designed for Cardano's (ADA) decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

