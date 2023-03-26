Cardano (ADA) Finally Enters Strong Uptrend, Here's What It Might Bring

Sun, 03/26/2023 - 09:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano has entered uptrend, but it is not yet determined whether it would be enough for prolonged reversal
Cardano (ADA), a popular smart contract platform, appears to be sitting on a robust support level following its recent uptrend that began in early March. This trend could potentially set the stage for a significant long-term reversal, something that ADA has not experienced in approximately two years.

The most recent price performance shows that ADA has gained more than 18% in value over the last two weeks, with a 1% increase in the past 24 hours.

The solid support level formed during ADA's local uptrend may act as a crucial foundation for the asset as it attempts to break out of its multi-year downtrend. If Cardano can maintain its position above this support level, it could instill confidence in investors and traders, attracting more buyers and pushing the price even higher. This scenario could result in a substantial bullish reversal that the cryptocurrency has been eagerly awaiting.

Cardano's recent price increase has been accompanied by several positive developments within the project, further bolstering investor sentiment. One such development is the continued bull market that has been fueled by the bank run in the U.S. Reportedly, many investors are considering digital assets a safe haven during turmoil in traditional markets and banking.

As ADA continues to gain value, it is essential to keep an eye on key technical indicators and levels, such as its current support level, to determine whether the asset is poised for a long-term reversal. If Cardano can maintain its momentum and successfully break through significant resistance levels, it could signal the beginning of a new era of growth for the cryptocurrency.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

