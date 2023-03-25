Cardano Hydra Solution Prepares for Mainnet Beta Release: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano's Layer 2 scalability solution, Hydra, might be nearing its mainnet beta release, according to IOG's most recent weekly report.

As stated in the report, the Hydra team is presently working on Hydra-node mainnet compatibility. The team has also added a golden test suite for Hydra Plutus scripts and some detection of Hydra-node misconfiguration.

🚀 BASHO (SCALING): The #Hydra team worked on hydra-node mainnet compatibility and prepared for the mainnet beta release. The Mithril team implemented migration of aggregator stores, stake pool store adaptation, and refactored multi-signer to sign multiple concurrent messages. pic.twitter.com/5dDcknoQzm — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) March 24, 2023

A mainnet limit of 100 ADA per commit (for the present) has also been established. The team also addressed smaller tasks in preparation for the mainnet beta release.

Cardano's Layer 2 scalability solution, called Hydra, aims to boost transaction speed by providing low latency, high throughput and minimal transaction costs.

The Hydra family of protocols' first member, Hydra Head, lays the groundwork for advanced deployment situations.

Decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts and other applications may be built on top of Cardano thanks to the Alonzo upgrade.

Hydra, a key Layer 2 solution to further enhance Cardano's scalability by layering a new protocol on top of the existing Layer 1 blockchain, is an intriguing innovation made possible by Alonzo.

Not only was progress made on Hydra, but the Mithril teams are also working on the final milestones to make the mainnet beta version of Mithril available, as earlier reported.

Recent IOG statistics show that 1,215 projects are currently building on Cardano, while 118 have already launched. A total of 63.5 million transactions have been made.

There are now 8.03 million Cardano native tokens spread across 70,937 minting policies. There were 7,489 Plutus scripts, of which 2,275 are Plutus v2 scripts.