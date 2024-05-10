Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes Crazy Anomaly with 4,000,000% Surge in Bulls Liquidations

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) witnesses an unprecedented imbalance in liquidations, amid concerning macroeconomic indicators in the US
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 16:44
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes Crazy Anomaly with 4,000,000% Surge in Bulls Liquidations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In an unexpected turn of events within the crypto market, Cardano (ADA) has experienced an extraordinary surge in bullish liquidations, diverging significantly from the bearish ones. Over the course of just one hour, there has been a remarkable $320,670 liquidated from long positions, a figure that dwarfs the comparatively small $8.97 liquidated from short positions, resulting in an astonishing disparity of nearly 4,000,000%.

    ""
    Source: CoinGlass

    The surge in bullish liquidations coincided with a 3% decline in Cardano's price within the same hour. One major contributing factor could be named recent negative macroeconomic indicators from the US economy. 

    Among these indicators, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index dropped from 77.2 to 67.4, reflecting a decrease in consumer confidence. Additionally, consumer inflation expectations saw an uptick, with 1-year expectations rising from 3.2% to 3.5%, and 5-year expectations increasing from 3% to 3.1%.

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index serves as a gauge of consumer sentiment regarding economic conditions, with lower values indicating reduced confidence, which can impact spending patterns. Meanwhile, the rise in inflation expectations suggests that consumers anticipate higher prices for goods and services in the future, potentially leading to changes in spending behavior and economic dynamics.

    This combination of economic factors may have influenced market sentiment, contributing to the surge in liquidations observed in Cardano trading. However, the fact that long liquidations exceeded shorts by 4,000,000% is obviously due to excessive greed reigning the market.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

