    Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Cardano rapidly inching closer to introduction of much-awaited hard fork
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 14:23
    Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

     Cardano, one of the leading proof-of-stake blockchain projects, is inching closer to the Chang hard fork, which would mark one of its most crucial updates to date.

    Advertisement

    At press time, 39% of stake pool operators (SPOs) have updated to Cardano’s Node 9.1.0. 

    The latest version of Cardano’s validator node was introduced in July, setting the stage for the crucial update. 

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Not Security: SEC Has Major Change of Heart
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Solana on Verge of $200? Ethereum Smashes Resistance, XRP Set for $1 Breakout
    BlackRock Has Bad News for Solana Fans

    For the much-hyped upgrade to be activated, at least 70% of SPOs have to adopt the newly released version of the validator node. At this stage, more than half of them have already made such a step. 

    card

    As reported by U.Today, the Chang hard fork has been touted as the biggest update in Cardano’s history by founder Charles Hoskinson. The former stated that the blockchain would have the most advanced governance system. 

    During the first phase of the implementation of the Chang hard fork, Cardano is set to transform into an entirely community-governed blockchain. The second upgrade will build upon this progress by introducing a government system, allowing SPOs to vote on governance actions and allowing the community to control treasury withdrawals. 

    The Cardano hard fork was initially expected to go live in June. However, developers moved to introduce another node upgrade following a failed spam attack.

    Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the new fork, the ADA price is in the red, dipping by roughly 3% over the past 24 hours. 

    Prior to the latest upgrade, Cardano implemented the Vasil hard fork in 2022, which improved the blockchain’s security and usability. 

    In 2021, Cardano finally introduced smart contract functionality with the Alonzo hard fork. 

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares Plunge as Outflows Continue
    Jul 30, 2024 - 14:16
    Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares Plunge as Outflows Continue
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Cardano (ADA) Steps Closer to ETF as SEC Updates Binance Case
    Jul 30, 2024 - 14:16
    Cardano (ADA) Steps Closer to ETF as SEC Updates Binance Case
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Surges 449% in Surprising Whale Activity Amid Market Dip
    Jul 30, 2024 - 14:16
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 449% in Surprising Whale Activity Amid Market Dip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2024
    Everreach Labs Unveils Official Trailer for New Co-op PvE Shooter REVENGE
    Tria's Unchained brings Chain Abstraction to Injective Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges
    Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares Plunge as Outflows Continue
    Cardano (ADA) Steps Closer to ETF as SEC Updates Binance Case
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD