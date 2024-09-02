    Tuur Demeester Slams Cardano Founder: “Classic Projection”

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    In reality, Cardano is the crypto project that has experienced a dramatical downfall over the past three years, according to Tuur Demeester
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 18:28
    Tuur Demeester Slams Cardano Founder: “Classic Projection”
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tuur Demeester, one of the most vocal Bitcoin proponents, recently took a jab at Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson after the latter's comments triggered strong backlash within the community behind the largest cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    In a recent video, which has gained traction on social media, Hoskinson spoke disparagingly about Bitcoin, arguing that the industry does not actually need it. 

    He predicted that another digital gold could emerge in the future, and it could be even more secure than Bitcoin.

    HOT Stories
    Death Cross Is Not The Only Thing Ethereum (ETH) Bulls Should Worry About
    “Ride or Die” Bitcoin Message Issued by Michael Saylor As BTC Recovers $58,000
    'Wake Me up When September Ends': Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    ADA Price in Red Despite Successful Chang Fork Launch

    Related
    Binance Announces Support for Biggest Cardano Hard Fork in History: Details
    Fri, 08/30/2024 - 13:25
    Binance Announces Support for Biggest Cardano Hard Fork in History: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Hoskinson drew parallels between Bitcoin and Windows, which failed to catch up with the adoption rates of iOS and Android. While the largest cryptocurrency might not lose the wallet share, it could still lose attention and innovation. 

    The Cardano founder predicted that Bitcoin might end up dying a slow death if it refuses to innovate. 

    Is Cardano fading into irrelevance? 

    However, Demeester pointed to the fact that Cardano's dominance had declined dramatically over the past three years. In fact, it went from 10% of Bitcoin's market cap to a tiny 1% over the aforementioned period of time. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Turns Bullish as Key Upgrade Date Nears: Details
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 13:08
    Cardano (ADA) Price Turns Bullish as Key Upgrade Date Nears: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Cardano has once again dropped out of the CoinMarketCap top 10 after previously being among the biggest cryptocurrencies alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

    As of today, ADA is down a staggering 89.2% from its record peak that was achieved back in September 2021.  

    As reported by U.Today, the successful launch of the much-hyped Chang hard work, which brings decenralized governance, failed to result in any substantial price spike for ADA. 

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 2, 2024 - 16:28
    Urgent Message to SHIB Army Issued by Shytoshi Kusama, Ripple CTO Shares Clues on XRP and XLM Price Correlation, 16.33 Billion ADA in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Sep 2, 2024 - 16:20
    Ton's Meme Coin DOGS Amid Worst Performers in Top 200 Cryptos
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nectar AI Raises $3.9M to Build Uncensored Immersive AI Companions
    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    Solana's Ups and Downs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tuur Demeester Slams Cardano Founder: “Classic Projection”
    Urgent Message to SHIB Army Issued by Shytoshi Kusama, Ripple CTO Shares Clues on XRP and XLM Price Correlation, 16.33 Billion ADA in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Ton's Meme Coin DOGS Amid Worst Performers in Top 200 Cryptos
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD