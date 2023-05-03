Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Names Bitcoin's Main Problem

Wed, 05/03/2023 - 08:21
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano founder and Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson identified Bitcoin's primary limitation in recent interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo
Cardano founder and IO Global CEO Charles Hoskinson discussed Bitcoin's main problem during an interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo: its limited functionality.

Hoskinson explained that Bitcoin can only perform a limited set of tasks, such as pushing value around, and it lacks programmability.

Hoskinson, who is also a co-founder of Ethereum, shared that Ethereum was developed to address the limitations of Bitcoin by introducing smart contracts and programmable money.

He drew a comparison to the evolution of web browsers with the introduction of JavaScript, which enabled interaction with web pages and led to the emergence of platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

In the interview, Hoskinson also talked about the success of Cardano, launched in 2017, which now has over 3.5 million users worldwide.

He emphasized the potential of blockchain technology to address complex problems in various sectors, particularly in situations where a consortium of actors needs to work together but does not necessarily trust one another.

Regarding international economies adopting blockchain technology, Hoskinson acknowledged a global trend toward transnational, decentralized frameworks.

He argued that in the absence of a single nation's standard, blockchain could serve as a compromise solution, providing a transnational, decentralized framework with fairer rules for everyone, ensuring equal treatment and inclusion.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

