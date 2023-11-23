Cardano (ADA) Breakthrough Fails: Can Price Move Up Again?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) has recently faced a pivotal moment on its market journey, with its price action hitting a local resistance level that has proven difficult to break. Despite showing signs of a potential breakthrough, ADA has struggled to maintain momentum, raising questions about its immediate future on the crypto market.

A golden cross, typically considered a bullish signal where the shorter-term moving average crosses above the longer-term moving average, had given investors hope of a sustained upward trend. However, the price has not followed through with a breakout, suggesting a tug-of-war between bullish optimism and bearish caution.

The inability of ADA to break through the resistance level could be attributed to several factors. First, the broader market sentiment has been cautious, with many investors still reeling from recent volatility. Second, liquidity at the resistance level may be too strong, creating a barrier that buying pressure has so far failed to overcome.

Looking ahead, there are two potential scenarios for the ADA/USDT chart:

Bullish scenario

If ADA can consolidate at its current level and gather enough buying pressure, a breakout above the resistance could be on the horizon. This would require a catalyst, perhaps in the form of positive developments within the Cardano ecosystem or a general turn toward bullish sentiment on the crypto market. A successful breakout could see ADA testing the next resistance level, often leading to further price appreciation as new investors enter the market.

Bearish scenario

Conversely, if the current resistance proves too formidable, ADA could see a price correction as investors look to minimize losses, leading to increased selling pressure. A breakdown below the current support level, especially if accompanied by high selling volume, could trigger a bearish trend. This could result in ADA revisiting lower support levels as it searches for a new floor.