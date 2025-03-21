Cardano (ADA) at Risk? Crucial Support Faces Major Test

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano, currently the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is facing a major price test following its recent price drop.

As seen on its daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is currently testing the critical support level at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $0.707. A breakdown below this level could trigger further declines, putting ADA in a vulnerable position.

Cardano had risen to highs of $0.755 in Thursday's session, where it saw resistance. The profit-taking extended in the early Friday session with ADA dropping to intraday lows of $0.7. The recent price drop caused ADA to briefly drop below the daily SMA 200 at $0.707 before slightly rebounding, although it remains significantly down on the day.

At press time, ADA was down 5.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.707 as bears repeatedly tugged on the daily SMA 200 support at $0.707, attempting to break it. If Cardano fails to hold above this key support, the next potential downside targets lie at $0.647 and $0.579. These levels will be crucial for ADA’s price action, as a break below them could extend the bearish momentum.

While ADA struggles to maintain support, traders are closely monitoring broader market conditions and investor sentiment to determine its next price move. A rebound from current levels could reignite bullish momentum; however, a failure to hold could indicate further losses.

Cardano price context

Cardano has been trading between the moving averages of 50 and 200 at $0.766 and $0.707 since the March 6 decline, signaling indecision about the next directional move.

The downsloping moving average of 50 and the RSI just below the midpoint offer the bears a tiny advantage.

A break and close above the moving average of 50 indicates that the bulls may be back in the game. Cardano could reach $1.02, where bears are expected to sell aggressively. Investors and traders will be watching Cardano's next move, as its ability to hold critical support levels may determine its short-term direction.