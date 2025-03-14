Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA), the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is on the verge of a potential moving average crossover on its four-hour chart. The four-hour simple moving average 50 (SMA 50) and the simple moving average 200 (SMA 200) have converged and are ready to make a crossover in the coming hours.

Given that the SMA 50 has turned downward, reflecting the recent bearish sentiment in the market. This increases the likelihood of a death cross, a technical pattern that occurs when the 50-period simple moving average (SMA 50) crosses below the 200-period simple moving average (SMA 200), often indicating a potential downtrend.

A dip of the SMA 50 below the SMA 200 would confirm the death cross, and the reverse indicates the golden cross, which is a bullish indication.

Despite the impending bearish crossover, Cardano's bulls are not giving up without a fight. There has been an uptick in buying pressure around key support levels, suggesting that bullish traders are attempting to prevent further losses and potentially trigger a rebound.

Bulls seek comeback

At press time, Cardano was down 1.19% in the last 24 hours to $0.7217. Cardano rebounded off the MA 200 at $0.694 in early Friday's session, suggesting that the bulls are trying to arrest the recent decline.

Bears are reluctant to give up easily and are expected to sell near the moving averages. If the ADA price falls below the daily SMA 50 at $0.798, it will signal selling on rallies. The bears might then aim to strengthen their position by lowering the price below the support level of $0.69. If they do this, ADA might fall to $0.60, then $0.50.

Contrary to this belief, a break and close above the daily SMA 50 could indicate that bulls might be back in the game. ADA may then rise to $1.02.

As the market watches for the potential death cross formation, ADA bulls are trying to hold onto important support zones and push for a reversal. The coming sessions might be necessary to adjudge where the ADA price trends next.