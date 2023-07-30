Cardano (ADA) Achieves Groundbreaking Feat as Mithril Launches on Mainnet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano has reached a watershed moment with the launch of Mithril, a stake-based signature protocol that enhances the speed and efficiency of node syncing times on the mainnet.

This is a significant advancement for Cardano, as Mithril's innovation will allow the network to become more efficient, streamlined and capable of supporting a broader range of applications and use cases.

Aside from this, Mithril will provide security and facilitate decentralized decision-making.

As the Mithril protocol mainnet beta has now been launched, the team is monitoring the network and expects it to start producing certificates during the next Cardano epoch, according to the most recent Cardano IOG weekly report.

The following releases are on the Mithril road map: Mithril beta is a mainnet protocol that was launched with the help of a group of volunteer SPOs that helped with testing and development. Then there's Mithril MVP (2023), an incentive protocol with extra features to serve basic use cases like fast bootstrapping and secure light wallets. Finally, Mithril (2024) is a completely decentralized and self-sustaining Mithril ecosystem.

In the past week, Cardano launched node v.8.1.2, a minor release of the Cardano node that brings updates to the Plutus interpreter.

Cardano advances Voltaire Era

Voltaire is the final era of the Cardano road map, centered on decentralized governance. In this drive for the ecosystem, Intersect was announced as a key institution for the ecosystem, bringing together firms, developers, individuals and other ecosystem members to shape and drive Cardano's future development.

According to its website, Intersect is a member-based organization for the Cardano ecosystem, putting the community at the center of Cardano's development.

Intersect's mission is to promote healthy debate and sound decision-making among its members and the community at large. As such, it will be a process administrator for the ongoing road map and development of the Cardano platform and protocol.