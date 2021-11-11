Bybit Launches Rewards Hub, Adds New Pairs, and Offers Welcome Bonus to New Users

Bybit, a world-leading spot and derivatives cryptocurrency exchange, proudly presents to you — the Bybit Rewards Hub. With this novel initiative, you can now earn lucrative bonuses just by completing simple tasks while trading.

Bybit Rewards Hub offers up to $600 in bonuses: details

To motivate crypto newcomers and introduce various trading practices to them, Bybit has launched its Rewards Hub.

Image by Bybit

As of November 2021, five rewards programs are available on this hub. With the “Big Deal Coupon” initiative, all users who make first-time deposits of minimum 0.05 Bitcoins (BTC), 0.8 Ethers (ETH), 610 Eos (EOS), 2,500 XRP or 3,000 U.S. Dollar Tethers (USDT) within 48 hours of their registration will stand a chance to win some rewards.

The “Active Trader Coupon” can be claimed by those who trade for seven days in a row. This promo only counts trading days after Nov. 29, 2021 (9:00AM UTC).

Traders can take part in the “Total Deposit Coupon” promo by making a 1 BTC deposit after Nov. 29, 2021 (9:00AM UTC). Deposits in all other assets will not qualify for the promo.

The “Take Profit/Stop Loss Coupon” is a unique promo that grants a coupon if a TP/SL-enabled order has been successfully executed and held as a position. Trailing stop-losses do not count in this promo. TP/SL added inside the position tab also will not qualify for this promotion.

Last but not least, the “New USDT Trading Pairs Coupon” will cater to those who trade at least one USDT-settled perpetual contracts besides BTC/USDT.

Every bonus or coupon can be claimed only once.

Bybit explodes onto the DeFi scene with ByFi center, here’s how

As one of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms, Bybit serves 3 million customers around the world and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.Besides its world-recognized derivatives trading module, it offers a comfortable and modern spot trading dashboard for its users.

Recently, ByFi Center was added to the toolkit of Bybit’s offerings. It includes multiple passive income modules from various segments of the global DeFi sphere.

Its “Flexible Staking” option constitutes the easiest way to earn money on locked crypto assets, similar to classic bank deposits. Bitcoins (BTC), Ethers (ETH), USDT, and USDC are all accepted by Bybit’s Flexible Staking module.

The DeFi Mining module is essentially the same offering, but for LP tokens. At press time, the most profitable programs have been introduced for CRV/USDT pairs. Traders can earn up to 17% APY by locking their tokens up.

The Dual Asset Mining product presents an optimal gateway to yield farming on UniswapV3. One-day contracts are offered for various assets with up to 288.8% APY.

Lastly, Bybit Launchpool allows users to stake BIT tokens and harvest crypto assets.

Bybit’s customer success team will provide every platform’s clients with 24/7 online support.