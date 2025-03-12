Bybit Crypto Exchange Launches Community Initiatives for P2P Traders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Top-tier cryptocurrency exchange Bybit introduces its novel incentive programs for merchants and advertisers in its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform. Bybit announces merchant referral rewards and a fast-track verification program for high-volume traders.

Bybit introduces rewards incentives for P2P merchants: Details

According to its official statement, Bybit, a global centralized exchange ecosystem, introduces new incentives for P2P market participants. New offerings are set to expand its merchant network and onboard high-liquidity advertisers, strengthening the exchange’s P2P marketplace.

To encourage more traders to join its expanding P2P ecosystem, Bybit is offering a 10 USDT airdrop to existing merchants who successfully invite new users to become P2P merchants.

The referred merchants will also receive 10 USDT upon meeting key engagement criteria, including staying online for at least five days, with a minimum of four hours per day, completing trades with at least three different users, and maintaining a 90%+ order completion rate.

Additionally, new merchants can earn an extra 20 USDT through the Bybit P2P Starter Challenge by achieving a designated trading volume.

Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, highlights the importance of P2P services in the current market cycle phase:

The P2P market is evolving rapidly as more users seek flexible and direct trading solutions. We are seeing a surge in demand for peer-to-peer transactions, and these initiatives reflect our commitment to making Bybit the go-to platform for merchants and high-volume traders.

With increasing regulatory shifts and economic uncertainties in traditional finance, P2P crypto trading has gained traction as a reliable alternative for users seeking direct transactions without intermediaries.

Fast-track program for VIP P2P traders

Bybit is also launching an expedited verification process for experienced advertisers looking to join its platform. Until April 12, 2025, Verified or VIP advertisers from other exchanges can apply for priority verification.

To apply for the priority verification, newcomers should demonstrate Verified, VIP or Super Merchant/Advertiser status on another exchange, and a minimum 30-day P2P trading volume of 200,000 USDT.

Approved applicants will receive their Verified Advertiser benefits within three working days, allowing them to access Bybit’s high-liquidity P2P marketplace without delays.



Bybit’s dual approach of incentivizing new merchants and streamlining onboarding for professional advertisers aligns with the exchange’s long-term vision of enhancing P2P liquidity and accessibility. With the growing role of crypto in emerging markets, these initiatives reinforce Bybit’s position as a key player in the global P2P trading landscape.