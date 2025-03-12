Advertisement
AD

    Bybit Crypto Exchange Launches Community Initiatives for P2P Traders

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 15:14
    Bybit, second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in world, announces number of initiatives to support P2P merchants
    Advertisement
    Bybit Crypto Exchange Launches Community Initiatives for P2P Traders
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Top-tier cryptocurrency exchange Bybit introduces its novel incentive programs for merchants and advertisers in its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform. Bybit announces merchant referral rewards and a fast-track verification program for high-volume traders.

    Bybit introduces rewards incentives for P2P merchants: Details

    According to its official statement, Bybit, a global centralized exchange ecosystem, introduces new incentives for P2P market participants. New offerings are set to expand its merchant network and onboard high-liquidity advertisers, strengthening the exchange’s P2P marketplace.

    To encourage more traders to join its expanding P2P ecosystem, Bybit is offering a 10 USDT airdrop to existing merchants who successfully invite new users to become P2P merchants.

    Advertisement

    The referred merchants will also receive 10 USDT upon meeting key engagement criteria, including staying online for at least five days, with a minimum of four hours per day, completing trades with at least three different users, and maintaining a 90%+ order completion rate.

    HOT Stories
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows

    Additionally, new merchants can earn an extra 20 USDT through the Bybit P2P Starter Challenge by achieving a designated trading volume.

    Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, highlights the importance of P2P services in the current market cycle phase:

    The P2P market is evolving rapidly as more users seek flexible and direct trading solutions. We are seeing a surge in demand for peer-to-peer transactions, and these initiatives reflect our commitment to making Bybit the go-to platform for merchants and high-volume traders.

    With increasing regulatory shifts and economic uncertainties in traditional finance, P2P crypto trading has gained traction as a reliable alternative for users seeking direct transactions without intermediaries.

    Fast-track program for VIP P2P traders

    Bybit is also launching an expedited verification process for experienced advertisers looking to join its platform. Until April 12, 2025, Verified or VIP advertisers from other exchanges can apply for priority verification.

    To apply for the priority verification, newcomers should demonstrate Verified, VIP or Super Merchant/Advertiser status on another exchange, and a minimum 30-day P2P trading volume of 200,000 USDT.

    Approved applicants will receive their Verified Advertiser benefits within three working days, allowing them to access Bybit’s high-liquidity P2P marketplace without delays.

    Bybit’s dual approach of incentivizing new merchants and streamlining onboarding for professional advertisers aligns with the exchange’s long-term vision of enhancing P2P liquidity and accessibility. With the growing role of crypto in emerging markets, these initiatives reinforce Bybit’s position as a key player in the global P2P trading landscape.

    #Bybit

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:28
    Binance Lists Five New Coins But Delists Three: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:27
    Great Bull Market for Crypto Is Looming: Top Analyst
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Lists Five New Coins But Delists Three: Details
    Great Bull Market for Crypto Is Looming: Top Analyst
    Shiba Inu Jumps 8% as 101.42 Trillion SHIB Turn Profitable: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD