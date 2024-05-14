Buy Bitcoin Signal Emerges as Jerome Powell Delivers Strong Economic Outlook

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez has unveiled a bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC), as the TD Sequential indicator flashes a buy signal on the cryptocurrency's hourly chart. This development comes amid Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's optimistic remarks on the state of the U.S. economy.

Advertisement

The TD Sequential indicator operates on the principle of sequential counting of candlesticks to identify potential trend reversals or continuation patterns. According to Martinez's analysis, the indicator has triggered a buy signal, indicating a potential price rebound for Bitcoin, which is currently trading at $61,800, approximately 20% below its all-time high.

The TD Sequential presents a buy signal on the #Bitcoin hourly chart, anticipating a price rebound! pic.twitter.com/BwSwXn2mgU — Ali (@ali_charts) May 14, 2024

This signal typically occurs when a series of consecutive candlesticks display a specific pattern, signaling exhaustion of the current trend and suggesting a reversal may be imminent.

When Fed rate cut?

Meanwhile, Jerome Powell gave an optimistic outlook for the economy during the annual general meeting of the Foreign Bankers Association.

Powell emphasized the resilience of the U.S. economy, citing last year's GDP growth of more than 3% and the strength of the labor market, which he believes is as tight as it has been since before 2020.

However, he reiterated that patience is needed with regard to inflation, emphasizing the need for continued tight monetary policy measures to maintain economic stability. Despite acknowledging higher-than-expected first quarter inflation numbers, Powell expressed confidence in the economy's ability to overcome challenges.