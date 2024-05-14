Advertisement
AD

    Buy Bitcoin Signal Emerges as Jerome Powell Delivers Strong Economic Outlook

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As Jerome Powell remains upbeat on economy, Bitcoin receives bullish signal from technical indicator
    Tue, 14/05/2024 - 15:50
    Buy Bitcoin Signal Emerges as Jerome Powell Delivers Strong Economic Outlook
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez has unveiled a bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC), as the TD Sequential indicator flashes a buy signal on the cryptocurrency's hourly chart. This development comes amid Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's optimistic remarks on the state of the U.S. economy.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Michael Saylor Ejects 'Bitcoin Money' Message Amid Market Dip

    The TD Sequential indicator operates on the principle of sequential counting of candlesticks to identify potential trend reversals or continuation patterns. According to Martinez's analysis, the indicator has triggered a buy signal, indicating a potential price rebound for Bitcoin, which is currently trading at $61,800, approximately 20% below its all-time high. 

    This signal typically occurs when a series of consecutive candlesticks display a specific pattern, signaling exhaustion of the current trend and suggesting a reversal may be imminent.

    When Fed rate cut?

    Meanwhile, Jerome Powell gave an optimistic outlook for the economy during the annual general meeting of the Foreign Bankers Association. 

    Powell emphasized the resilience of the U.S. economy, citing last year's GDP growth of more than 3% and the strength of the labor market, which he believes is as tight as it has been since before 2020.

    Related
    Charts Look 'Scary Bullish for Bitcoin': Dan Tapiero

    However, he reiterated that patience is needed with regard to inflation, emphasizing the need for continued tight monetary policy measures to maintain economic stability. Despite acknowledging higher-than-expected first quarter inflation numbers, Powell expressed confidence in the economy's ability to overcome challenges.

    #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    2024/05/14 15:45
    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Binance Makes XRP Announcement, Here's What It Is
    2024/05/14 15:45
    Binance Makes XRP Announcement, Here's What It Is
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Does DeFi Need New Innovation Following Three-Year TVL Stagnation?
    2024/05/14 15:45
    Does DeFi Need New Innovation Following Three-Year TVL Stagnation?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's Mother's Day Initiative: Supporting Christ Foundation Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach Center in Nigeria
    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Dubai FinTech Summit concludes with over 8,000 visitors from 118 countries
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    Buy Bitcoin Signal Emerges as Jerome Powell Delivers Strong Economic Outlook
    Binance Makes XRP Announcement, Here's What It Is
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD