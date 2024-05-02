Advertisement
AD

    Jerome Powell's Market Message Decoded by Jim Cramer, What It Means for Crypto

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer shares take on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent remarks 
    Thu, 2/05/2024 - 12:28
    Jerome Powell's Market Message Decoded by Jim Cramer, What It Means for Crypto
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer recently shared his take on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks from the Fed's two-day meeting that just ended.

    Advertisement

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that raising interest rates was unlikely to be the Fed's next action. Officials would need to see compelling evidence that the policy is not tight enough to bring inflation back to its 2% target. 

    Cramer told investors to believe Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he hinted on Wednesday that a rate hike was improbable, despite persistent inflation.

    Although Powell's comments temporarily calmed the markets, Cramer indicated that investors might become concerned again as job data will be announced on Friday. The numbers could provide more information about whether the economy is slowing or accelerating.

    Related
    Jim Cramer's Tweet Catches Crypto Community's Attention: Details

    Even though Powell stopped short of signaling rate cuts were likely this year or that rates were at a peak, Cramer said that the Fed chief had managed to take "the dreaded rate hike scenario off the table." 

    Given Cramer's history of making predictions that turn out contrary, particularly in the crypto market, this raises the question of the implications of the recent developments on the macro front for cryptocurrencies. 

    Implications for cryptocurrencies

    Historically, Bitcoin has had four April declines in the last decade, three of which foreshadowed May losses of 18% on average, according to Bloomberg data.

    Still, if inflation pressures ease and markets resume bets on a much looser Fed stance, cryptocurrencies and other speculative assets may see some respite.

    The Fed has maintained interest rates steadily in the 5.25%-5.5% range for nearly nine months, and Powell's statements did not imply that the central bank is inclined to drop rates anytime soon.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) up 40% Since Jim Cramer's 'Sell' Recommendation: Details

    It is unusual for interest rates to hold steady for more than a year. That said, the lagging impact of higher-for-longer rates remains a concern for risk assets like cryptocurrencies. This could be a tail risk that might keep bulls at bay.

    #Jim Cramer #Federal Reserve #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Pulled off Stunning Comeback in Key Network Metric
    2024/05/02 12:23
    Ethereum (ETH) Pulled off Stunning Comeback in Key Network Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Takes Hit as Major Holder Allegedly Cashes Out
    2024/05/02 12:23
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Takes Hit as Major Holder Allegedly Cashes Out
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Over $21 Million in XRP Moved to Binance: Details
    2024/05/02 12:23
    Over $21 Million in XRP Moved to Binance: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 Returns Showcasing Turkey as the Rising Star in Web3 Adoption
    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Jerome Powell's Market Message Decoded by Jim Cramer, What It Means for Crypto
    Ethereum (ETH) Pulled off Stunning Comeback in Key Network Metric
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Takes Hit as Major Holder Allegedly Cashes Out
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD