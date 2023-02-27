BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know

Mon, 02/27/2023 - 17:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase will suspend trading of Binance USD (BUSD) from March 13 following an order from New York state's financial regulator for Paxos to stop issuing BUSD
BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

American crypto giant Coinbase has announced it will suspend trading for Binance USD (BUSD) from March 13.

The stablecoin is issued by digital asset company Paxos and is associated with Binance, a major Coinbase competitor.  

BUSD funds will remain accessible and customers will be able to withdraw their funds at any time.

The sudden suspension comes after the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) ordered Paxos to halt the issuance of the controversial Binance-associated stablecoin. 

According to Paxos, the SEC has sent them a notice stating that the formidable regulator is considering recommending an action claiming that BUSD is a security. As a result, Paxos would need to register the issuance of the contentious stablecoin under federal securities laws.

Related
Ex-Ripple Official Admits to Running Market Maker on XRP Ledger
If the SEC takes action against Paxos and deems BUSD an unregistered security, it could have serious implications for the sprawling stablecoin market.

Other stablecoin issuers may have to follow Paxos and register or prepare for a legal battle with the SEC. The regulator will use the Howey test to determine whether BUSD is an investment contract, which could lead to more stringent regulation. 

Paxos has argued that BUSD is not a security under federal securities laws, and it is willing to challenge the SEC in court. 

However, there are several potential scenarios that could play out such as Paxos conceding that BUSD is a security and settling with the SEC, prompting other stablecoin issuers to follow Paxos and register. Alternatively, the SEC may regulate the assets backing stablecoins and force digital currency issuers to disclose their operations to the market.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
02/28/2023 - 06:01
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
02/27/2023 - 20:30
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
02/27/2023 - 19:00
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know
BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know
XRP Looks Desperate as Asset, Here's What Can Change Situation
XRP Looks Desperate as Asset, Here's What Can Change Situation
XRP/USDD Pair Attracts Zero Trading Fees on Crypto Exchange Huobi: Details
XRP/USDD Pair Attracts Zero Trading Fees on Crypto Exchange Huobi: Details
Ex-Ripple Official Admits to Running Market Maker on XRP Ledger
Ex-Ripple Official Admits to Running Market Maker on XRP Ledger
SHIB Lead Dev's Hints Led to Important Debut, New SHIB Pair Added by Binance US, 2.24 Trillion SHIB Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SHIB Lead Dev's Hints Led to Important Debut, New SHIB Pair Added by Binance US, 2.24 Trillion SHIB Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
What Do Coinbase Transfers Mean for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Here's What This Analyst Has to Say
What Do Coinbase Transfers Mean for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Here's What This Analyst Has to Say
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27
Show all