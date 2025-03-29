Advertisement
    Burger King to Launch Crypto? Here's Its X Message

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 29/03/2025 - 10:45
    Popular fast food chain polls community on launching its own cryptocurrency Burger Koin
    Burger King to Launch Crypto? Here's Its X Message
    Burger King fast food giant periodically returns to the topic of cryptocurrencies as if waiting for the perfect moment to jump on this bandwagon. In 2023, its Paris branch began accepting Bitcoin for payments already. But it does not have its own coin yet.

    Today, it published an X post to poll its social media community and pick their brains as to whether it would be a good idea to launch its own crypto.

    The Burger King U.K. X account asked its army of followers, without beating about the bush: “Shall we make a crypto burger coin called Burger Koin?”

    The community reacted by posting mixed comments. Some thought it would be a great idea, others did not support this initiative. One X user stated: “No, crypto is already filled with a lot of meme coin scammers.” Another user suggested the company might as well launch its native merchandise.

    In 2023, the same account ignited the Dogecoin community, commenting on a tweet by a popular crypto trader and promoter, who said that Burger King began taking Bitcoin payments in Paris.

    The response stated “We need DOGE.” Apart from Paris, Burger King now accepts Bitcoin in the Netherlands, Germany and Venezuela as of February 2025. However, in 2021, Burger King in Brazil began to accept DOGE, but not in the U.K.

    #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #Dogecoin

