Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    649,331,848 Dogecoin Stun Biggest Crypto Exchange

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 28/03/2025 - 16:03
    Dogecoin volume on top exchange Binance has skyrocketed, proof of renewed optimism
    Advertisement
    649,331,848 Dogecoin Stun Biggest Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The altcoin market's instability has continued to exert pressure on different assets. Dogecoin (DOGE) plunged 6.15% in the last 24 hours, almost losing all the gains it made within the last seven days. Amid these bearish signals, over 649 million DOGE have hit Binance, the largest crypto exchange.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin battles key support levels

    According to CoinGlass data, 649,331,848 DOGE, valued at approximately $116,620,000, were transacted on Binance during this period.

    The spike in trading volume as the price dipped might have been triggered by market participants trying to take advantage of the price drop.

    Related
    Dogecoin OI Blasts Past $1.9 Billion as DOGE Price Rallies 5%
    Tue, 03/25/2025 - 20:19
    Dogecoin OI Blasts Past $1.9 Billion as DOGE Price Rallies 5%
    Andy SawaAndy Sawa

    Other analysts suggest this could suggest that DOGE holders are anticipating a price reversal after this current crash withers.

    Hence, to profit from the ongoing price fluctuation, some traders buy the meme coin at low prices to sell when a rebound occurs. Others might have decided to sell off to avoid further losses.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, DOGE's price was changing hands at $0.1798 as of this writing. The coin has plunged from a high of $0.1945, breaching several support levels. It tests the $0.1770 support amid continued volatility in the altcoin ecosystem.

    DOGE vs. Cardano: Market cap battle continues

    An earlier analysis of DOGE’s price chart pegged the support range between $0.1760 and $0.1870. This prediction likely encourages market participants to continue trading the meme coin at discounted prices. A shift outside of this range might change most traders’ engagement with the coin.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    Tue, 03/25/2025 - 10:58
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Shares Crucial Message: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Overall, the Dogecoin community remains bullish, as some believe that altcoin season is approaching.

    DOGE holders appear optimistic that the price will rise again, helping it sustain its lead against Cardano in the crypto rankings by market capitalization.

    The two assets have battled supremacy in the rankings, with one flipping the other, but DOGE is currently on top.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 28, 2025 - 15:51
    $1.5 Billion: BlackRock Celebrates New Crypto Milestone, And It's Not Bitcoin
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 28, 2025 - 15:25
    Fed's Key Inflation Measure Released; BTC, XRP, DOGE Remain in Red
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Gate Technology Ltd Rebrands to Gate.io in Europe
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Gate Technology Ltd Rebrands to Gate.io in Europe
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    649,331,848 Dogecoin Stun Biggest Crypto Exchange
    $1.5 Billion: BlackRock Celebrates New Crypto Milestone, And It's Not Bitcoin
    Fed's Key Inflation Measure Released; BTC, XRP, DOGE Remain in Red
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD