Bunicorn Integrates VRF from Chainlink to Provide Its NFT

Bunicorn has declared its readiness to include Chainlink Binance Smart Controller's verified random function (VRF). The measure should ensure that VBUNI NFT Collectibles provides holders who lock out their earnings in time to provide liquidity with appropriate confidence and security.



Therefore, Bunicorn turns custom rewards into NFTs. This is the principle behind the new rewards model for users. BUNICORN produces these NFTs in distinctive cryptokits, or Polkamoons, as high-quality pieces of rare art.



Using BUNICORN's VRF Chainlink, VBUNI NFT's transparent distribution may be carried out using the concept of randomization. This also implies that the unpredictability of Dapp game results is entirely ensured by Chainlink. This guarantees that all random numbers will be verified before intelligent contracts themselves are available. This is the basis for the assignment of fair cards, which may also be confirmed online by means of cryptographic evidence. This covers participants within the VBUNI NFT ecosystem.



Phuc Nguyen, creator and CEO of Bunicorn, said that openness and fair distribution of every type have been the focus of attention for his company since day one. It is important to select a dependable and capable service provider that shares the same objectives and fulfills its responsibilities to the community.



Nguyen further stated that he believes Chainlink VRF to be the most appropriate ally on this pioneering path since, with demonstrated expertise, it has a powerful portfolio.



Note that Chainlink is the basis for blockchain infrastructure. DeFi projects, in turn, leverage this technology for the underlying oracle. The Chainlink oracle is involved in over 300 blockchain applications, according to statistics from the month of May. NFT employs DeFi spin-offs, which nevertheless demand flawless technology, in the middle of current ups and downs.



This connection further extends the usage of NFT and offers its applications additional opportunities. It is obvious now that VRF Сhainlink will be integrated by more and more firms. An increasingly decentralized gaming ecosystem will assist in this.



To summarize, Bunicorn has already received $1.5 million in a private deal. It will now hold a $200K IDO in order to meet its $1.7 million goal. On July 12, the event will be hosted at Red Kite and Poolz.