BTC to $28,660: Top Trader Shares New Bitcoin Price Prediction

Thu, 09/14/2023 - 16:00
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Top trader Henrik Zeberg maps next Bitcoin (BTC) move as crypto market shines green
BTC to $28,660: Top Trader Shares New Bitcoin Price Prediction
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent development, the founders of Glassnode, operating under the pseudonym Negentropic, have unveiled an intriguing price prediction for Bitcoin (BTC). Adding to the credibility of this forecast is that it was shaped by insights by renowned trader Henrik Zeberg.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000: Arthur Hayes Shares Epic New Essay

The focal point of Negentropic's revelation was the pivotal price level of $26,200 per BTC. Zeberg, a prominent figure in the crypto sphere, emphasized that if Bitcoin were to conquer this threshold, it would signal a rapid ascent. Well, it appears that prophecy has been fulfilled.

Over the course of just eight hours, Bitcoin not only breached the $26,200 level but transformed it into robust support, surging by an impressive 1.6%. As a result, the digital gold now stands at an impressive $26,630 per BTC.

The question on everyone's mind is, "What's next?" According to Zeberg's analysis, we may be on the brink of witnessing a significant price rally. His prediction suggests that Bitcoin could catapult to $28,660, marking a substantial 7.5% increase from its current position. This projection has set the crypto community abuzz with excitement, as BTC enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome.

Related
Bitcoin Scarcity Argument Smashed by Black Swan Author, Here's How

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, it is no surprise that all eyes are on Bitcoin's journey toward $28,660. The coming days will undoubtedly reveal whether this prediction is a harbinger of a new growth cycle or merely a momentary blip on the chart.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 14
09/14/2023 - 15:45
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Deutsche Bank Makes Major U-Turn on Crypto
09/14/2023 - 15:30
Deutsche Bank Makes Major U-Turn on Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Robinhood Adds Nearly 1 Trillion SHIB in September, Zilliqa Scores Strategic Alliance with Google Cloud, SHIB Member Issues Major Warning to Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/14/2023 - 15:26
Robinhood Adds Nearly 1 Trillion SHIB in September, Zilliqa Scores Strategic Alliance with Google Cloud, SHIB Member Issues Major Warning to Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina