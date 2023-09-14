BTC to $28,660: Top Trader Shares New Bitcoin Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development, the founders of Glassnode, operating under the pseudonym Negentropic, have unveiled an intriguing price prediction for Bitcoin (BTC). Adding to the credibility of this forecast is that it was shaped by insights by renowned trader Henrik Zeberg.

The focal point of Negentropic's revelation was the pivotal price level of $26,200 per BTC. Zeberg, a prominent figure in the crypto sphere, emphasized that if Bitcoin were to conquer this threshold, it would signal a rapid ascent. Well, it appears that prophecy has been fulfilled.

Over the course of just eight hours, Bitcoin not only breached the $26,200 level but transformed it into robust support, surging by an impressive 1.6%. As a result, the digital gold now stands at an impressive $26,630 per BTC.

📅September 14: BTC Price Analysis 📉



🔶Retest of $25K support, followed by a 2.6% rebound.

🔶Current BTC price: $26.2K, facing a persistent resistance.

🔶A strong break might lead to a $28.66K target, signaling a major upswing! 🚀 @HenrikZeberg#BTCAnalysis #Crypto… pic.twitter.com/poGbKry7UE — 𝗡𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 (@Negentropic_) September 14, 2023

The question on everyone's mind is, "What's next?" According to Zeberg's analysis, we may be on the brink of witnessing a significant price rally. His prediction suggests that Bitcoin could catapult to $28,660, marking a substantial 7.5% increase from its current position. This projection has set the crypto community abuzz with excitement, as BTC enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, it is no surprise that all eyes are on Bitcoin's journey toward $28,660. The coming days will undoubtedly reveal whether this prediction is a harbinger of a new growth cycle or merely a momentary blip on the chart.