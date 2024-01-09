Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 9

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is rise of Solana (SOL) going to last?
Tue, 9/01/2024 - 18:00
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 9
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not hold the initiative until the end of the day, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the exception from the rule, rising by 5.6% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $95.91 and the resistance of $102.8. 

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 8

If today's candle closes around the current prices, ongoing sideways trading may continue tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is similar. The volume has fallen, which means that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In this case, consolidation in the range of $95-$105 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as the bar is far from the closure. However, if the growth continues and the candle closes near the resistance, traders can expect a blast to the $130-$140 zone soon.

SOL is trading at $99.98 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Posts Reference to Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet
2024/01/09 18:02
Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Posts Reference to Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image DOGE and BTC Head to Literal Moon, Bitcoin Made History With This Bullish Pattern, 546 Billion SHIB Withdrawn from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/09 18:02
DOGE and BTC Head to Literal Moon, Bitcoin Made History With This Bullish Pattern, 546 Billion SHIB Withdrawn from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Lawyer Mocks Jim Cramer’s Bizarre Bitcoin Forecast
2024/01/09 18:02
XRP Lawyer Mocks Jim Cramer’s Bizarre Bitcoin Forecast
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Revolutionizing Digital Marketing: Payvertise Leads with NFTs and $PVT Token for Transparent, Engaging Ad Spaces
Memeinator Presale Smashes Past $3M Mark as Crypto Market Rallies
Discover THE Valkyrie (3ULL) Listing on XT.COM
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 9
Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Posts Reference to Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet
DOGE and BTC Head to Literal Moon, Bitcoin Made History With This Bullish Pattern, 546 Billion SHIB Withdrawn from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all