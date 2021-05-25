Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP, and ADA Price Analysis for May 25

Price Predictions
Tue, 05/25/2021 - 16:15
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can follow the growth of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is trying to get out of the massive correction; however, some coins remain under bearish influence. Mainly, Bitcoin (BTC) and Internet Computer (ICP) are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Yesterday buyers were able to overcome the resistance level of $36,000 and consolidated above the level of $37,150. Late in the evening, growth continued to the three-hour EMA55.

This morning, the moving average has limited further growth in the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In the morning, the pair will try to gain a foothold in a sideways range, using the level at $37,150.

In case of a break above the average price level, the pair might continue to recover to the mark of $42,447. If bears push the price back below $37,150, then the lilac level of $36,000 can act as a support.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,850 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) has continued to rise after the correction, going up by 4% over the last day.

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is looking bullish as the chief altcoin has successfully bounced off the $2,400 mark. Bears are losing their power, which is confirmed by the declining selling trading volume. If ETH can fix above $2,650, the next target at $3,100 may be achieved soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,580 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today as its rate has rocketed by 8%.

XRP is also more bullish than bearish as XRP is trying to come back to the vital level at $1. The altcoin is located in the zone where most of the liquidity is focused, which means that traders are accumulating power for a big upcoming move. In case XRP remains trading above $0.90, there are high chances to get to the mirror level at $1.18 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.94 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained less than XRP with a price rise of 4%.

Cardano (ADA) has fixed above the support at $1.33 and is gathering power for a possible continued rise according to a low buying trading volume. In this case, the altcoin may get to the resistance level at $1.79 by the end of the week if bulls keep controlling the situation.

ADA is trading at $1.5620 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

