BTC, ETH, LINK and ADA Price Analysis for April 17

Price Predictions
Sat, 04/17/2021 - 14:26
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins continue growing faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
BTC, ETH, LINK and ADA Price Analysis for April 17
The weekend has begun with the growth of the cryptocurrency market after yesterday's dump. Most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone, except for DOGE, whose rate has gone down by 15%.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK) and Cardano (ADA):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,143,224,347,517 $61,152.34 $72,851,272,983 0.43%

Ethereum

ETH

 $278,773,004,343 $2,410.12 $31,543,131,816 0.95%

Chainlink

LINK

 $17,554,591,264 $41.96 $2,651,682,016 2.58%

Cardano

ADA

 $44,908,809,798 $1.40 $4,771,915,822 -0.59%

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday; it has grown by $0.43.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a slight decline today, the main crypto can make a retest of the resistance at $61,200 shortly.

In this case, the long-term bullish scenario remains relevant.

Bitcoin is trading at $61,155 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish as the rate of the main altcoin has risen by almost 1% since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is also bullish as the coin keeps trading in the rising channel. In this case, one may expect growth to the top of the channel around $2,700 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,412 at press time.

LINK/USD

Chainlink (LINK) is the main gainer today. Its rate has gone up by 2.58% over the last day.

LINK/USD chart by TradingView
LINK/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the growth today, the mid-term picture is neither bullish nor bearish as the altcoin is now located in the sideways trend. In this regard, the more likely scenario is trading within the range of $40-$45.

LINK is trading at $42 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the main loser today as the price of the coin has declined by 0.59%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) is also located in the sideways trend. Traders might expect ADA in the range of $1.45-$1.50 for the upcoming week.

ADA is trading at $1.40 at press time.

 
