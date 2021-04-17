BTC, ETH, LINK and ADA Price Analysis for April 17

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with the growth of the cryptocurrency market after yesterday's dump. Most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone, except for DOGE, whose rate has gone down by 15%.

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK) and Cardano (ADA):

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,143,224,347,517 $61,152.34 $72,851,272,983 0.43% Ethereum ETH $278,773,004,343 $2,410.12 $31,543,131,816 0.95% Chainlink LINK $17,554,591,264 $41.96 $2,651,682,016 2.58% Cardano ADA $44,908,809,798 $1.40 $4,771,915,822 -0.59%

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday; it has grown by $0.43.

Despite a slight decline today, the main crypto can make a retest of the resistance at $61,200 shortly.

In this case, the long-term bullish scenario remains relevant.

Bitcoin is trading at $61,155 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish as the rate of the main altcoin has risen by almost 1% since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) is also bullish as the coin keeps trading in the rising channel. In this case, one may expect growth to the top of the channel around $2,700 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,412 at press time.

LINK/USD

Chainlink (LINK) is the main gainer today. Its rate has gone up by 2.58% over the last day.

Despite the growth today, the mid-term picture is neither bullish nor bearish as the altcoin is now located in the sideways trend. In this regard, the more likely scenario is trading within the range of $40-$45.

LINK is trading at $42 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the main loser today as the price of the coin has declined by 0.59%.

Cardano (ADA) is also located in the sideways trend. Traders might expect ADA in the range of $1.45-$1.50 for the upcoming week.

ADA is trading at $1.40 at press time.