BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 8

Can the top coins keep the ongoing rise going?

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market. However, there are some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, Binance Coin (BNB) and Polkadot (DOT) are in the red zone.

Yesterday morning, buyers could not overcome the resistance at the $55,288 level, and the price of Bitcoin rolled back to the support of $53,400. Selling pressure has so far been limited to orange support, but if the bears intensify the onslaught, the price may retrace to the psychological level of $50,000.

On the other hand, if buyers overcome the resistance of the 78.6% Fibonacci level today, then the growth can continue to a new October high in the region of $58,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $54,063 at press time.

Yesterday morning, buyers took advantage of the weak support at $3,500 and started testing the strength of the resistance at $3,600. As a result, the Etereum (ETH) price marked a new maximum around the level of $3,654, but it has not yet been possible to gain a foothold above the level of $3,600.

If sellers increase the volume, then the pullback may reach the support at $3,400.

It is possible that the locomotive of the crypto market may continue to grow to a new monthly maximum. Then the price of Ethereum (ETH) could move up to the resistance in the region of $3,830.

Ethereum is trading at $3,645 at press time.

Yesterday, sales volumes were below average, and the XRP/USD pair consolidated sideways, taking advantage of the support around $1.05.

Buyers showed little interest in the asset and, because of this, the XRP price significantly narrowed the range of consolidation. If today the positive sentiment on the market forces the price to leave the narrowing corridor, the pair may consolidate above the POC indicator line ($1.115).

XRP is trading at $1.07688 at press time.