    Shiba Inu's Most Crucial Support Revealed Amid $854 Million Crypto Market Crash

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu in red as crypto markets see bearish start to week
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 12:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has tested a crucial support zone amid the ongoing sell-off on the market, which has seen $854 million wiped out in liquidations across various digital assets.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, the $0.0000185 to $0.0000212 range is the most critical support zone for Shiba Inu.

    Shiba Inu's price has slipped below this critical range due to market selling pressure. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 11.18% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000179.

    Shiba Inu has broadly declined since reaching highs of $0.00002497 on Jan. 18. Shiba Inu will record six straight days of losses if today ends in the red. Overall, SHIB has marked seven out of nine days in losses taken from Jan. 18.

    The drop has caused SHIB to lose support at the daily SMA 200 at $0.00001923, which has held it up since early November 2024. The daily RSI has fallen into the negative zone, indicating that profit-taking is currently underway.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    In the coming days, eyes will be on SHIB to see if it will return to the crucial support zone identified, and especially the daily SMA 200, which could set the stage for a recovery rally, potentially targeting resistance levels around $0.000025.

    Crypto market sees major sell-off

    The crypto markets racked up $860 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours amid a broad sell-off. Bullish bets on increasing crypto prices lost $794 million as Bitcoin dipped below $100,000, causing several major cryptocurrencies to quickly lose momentum in a bearish start to the week.

    Bitcoin fell below $99,000 early Monday as traders took profits ahead of this year's first Federal Open Market Committee meeting in the U.S., also tracking losses in U.S. stock futures.

    The derivatives markets reflected these losses, with Bitcoin liquidations totaling $261 million in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu saw $2.3 million in liquidations over this period.

    The greatest single liquidation order occurred on HTX in a tether-margined BTC trade worth $98.46 million.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

