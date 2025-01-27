Ripple Expands US Foothold with Key Licenses

San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple has received Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in New York and Texas, according to a Monday announcement .

Advertisement

The company now boasts more than 60 licenses around the globe.

In October, the company also secured a key license in Dubai, expanding its presence in the MENA region.

Earlier, it also obtained regulatory approval to operate in Singapore, another popular crypto-hub.

Advertisement

As reported by U.Today, Ripple has also substantially expanded hiring in the U.S. in recent months after securing key wins on the regulatory front.

For years, the company has been clamoring for regulatory clarity for years amid its protracted legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

With the new cryptocurrency-friendly SEC administration, it now hopes to turn a new page.