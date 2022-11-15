Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 15

Tue, 11/15/2022 - 21:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coins are ready for local growth?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Some coins might have already entered the correction phase, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.16% over the past 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

From a technical point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to recover after a few days of decline. At the moment, traders should pay close attention to the $17,000 mark. If the candle fixes above it with no long wicks, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the next resistance zone at around $18,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $16,898 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.27%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the growth, Ethereum (ETH) is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate could not get to at least the $1,300 mark. Before that happens, there are more chances to see a further decline rather than an upward move. In addition, the volume has decreased, meaning that not many buyers are willing to buy around the current prices.

Ethereum is trading at $1,269 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by more than 10% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of XRP has continued yesterday's bullish move against the increased volume. Currently, the price is approaching the resistance at $0.40155. If the bar closes near it, that might be a prerequisite for a price blast to the $0.44 area.

XRP is trading at $0.3876 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BlockFi Facing Bankruptcy: Report
11/15/2022 - 20:53
BlockFi Facing Bankruptcy: Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Terra’s Do Kwon Says He’s Not Asking for Money
11/15/2022 - 19:25
Terra’s Do Kwon Says He’s Not Asking for Money
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Get into Web3 But in Separate Ways: Details
11/15/2022 - 16:00
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Get into Web3 But in Separate Ways: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev