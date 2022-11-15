BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 15

Some coins might have already entered the correction phase, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.16% over the past 24 hours.
From a technical point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to recover after a few days of decline. At the moment, traders should pay close attention to the $17,000 mark. If the candle fixes above it with no long wicks, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the next resistance zone at around $18,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $16,898 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.27%.
Despite the growth, Ethereum (ETH) is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate could not get to at least the $1,300 mark. Before that happens, there are more chances to see a further decline rather than an upward move. In addition, the volume has decreased, meaning that not many buyers are willing to buy around the current prices.
Ethereum is trading at $1,269 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by more than 10% since yesterday.
The rate of XRP has continued yesterday's bullish move against the increased volume. Currently, the price is approaching the resistance at $0.40155. If the bar closes near it, that might be a prerequisite for a price blast to the $0.44 area.
XRP is trading at $0.3876 at press time.