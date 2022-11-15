BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 15

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Some coins might have already entered the correction phase, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.16% over the past 24 hours.

From a technical point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to recover after a few days of decline. At the moment, traders should pay close attention to the $17,000 mark. If the candle fixes above it with no long wicks, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the next resistance zone at around $18,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $16,898 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.27%.

Despite the growth, Ethereum (ETH) is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate could not get to at least the $1,300 mark. Before that happens, there are more chances to see a further decline rather than an upward move. In addition, the volume has decreased, meaning that not many buyers are willing to buy around the current prices.

Ethereum is trading at $1,269 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by more than 10% since yesterday.

The rate of XRP has continued yesterday's bullish move against the increased volume. Currently, the price is approaching the resistance at $0.40155. If the bar closes near it, that might be a prerequisite for a price blast to the $0.44 area.

XRP is trading at $0.3876 at press time.