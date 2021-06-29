BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 29

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market keeps going up as all coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Over the past day, the Bitcoin (BTC) price has consolidated above the four-hour EMA55 in sideways consolidation. Buyers have already tested the resistance of $35,000 for strength several times, but failed to break through to the main lilac level at around $36,000.

One believes that the moving average EMA55 might be able to keep the pair from a deep pullback and in the near future the recovery can continue to the $37,150 level.

Bitcoin is trading at $36,032 at press time.

ETH/USD

The Ethereum (ETH) price set yesterday's daily high at $2,145. Buyers tried to form another bullish impulse last night, but small volumes did not allow the pair to continue its recovery.

Now the price is stuck in a short-term consolidation with support of around $2,060.

One believes that consolidation in a sideways range may continue in the near future, but soon there is a chance to see a breakthrough to the Volume Profile indicator line ($2,330).

Ethereum is trading at $2,195 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday XRP price managed to gain a foothold above the red downtrend line. Buyers pulled the pair out of the declining channel, but so far they cannot continue the recovery towards the orange level of $0.70. The four-hour EMA55 keeps the pair in sideways consolidation.

Currently, trading volumes are quite low, but if the bulls can increase the onslaught, they will break through the level of average prices and continue to rise above the $0.70 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.7181 at press time.