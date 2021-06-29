PointPay
PointPay
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 29

Price Predictions
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 14:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Bitcoin (BTC) keep rising faster than popular altcoins?
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 29
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market keeps going up as all coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Over the past day, the Bitcoin (BTC) price has consolidated above the four-hour EMA55 in sideways consolidation. Buyers have already tested the resistance of $35,000 for strength several times, but failed to break through to the main lilac level at around $36,000.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

One believes that the moving average EMA55 might be able to keep the pair from a deep pullback and in the near future the recovery can continue to the $37,150 level.

Bitcoin is trading at $36,032 at press time.

ETH/USD

The Ethereum (ETH) price set yesterday's daily high at $2,145. Buyers tried to form another bullish impulse last night, but small volumes did not allow the pair to continue its recovery.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Now the price is stuck in a short-term consolidation with support of around $2,060.

Related
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 27

One believes that consolidation in a sideways range may continue in the near future, but soon there is a chance to see a breakthrough to the Volume Profile indicator line ($2,330).

Ethereum is trading at $2,195 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday XRP price managed to gain a foothold above the red downtrend line. Buyers pulled the pair out of the declining channel, but so far they cannot continue the recovery towards the orange level of $0.70. The four-hour EMA55 keeps the pair in sideways consolidation.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Currently, trading volumes are quite low, but if the bulls can increase the onslaught, they will break through the level of average prices and continue to rise above the $0.70 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.7181 at press time.

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
07/01/2021 - 12:17

Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
07/01/2021 - 11:45

Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
07/01/2021 - 11:34

Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada